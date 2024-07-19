Who could replace Joe Biden if he withdraws his candidacy?

AFP PHOTO / HuffPost Editing AFP PHOTO / HuffPost Editing From left to right: Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Governor JP Pritzker of Illinois.

United States – In America, the Democratic Party is looking for a great candidate. While Joe Biden’s health and abilities remain a concern, nominations for candidates to replace him in the race for the White House are mounting. And for good reason: Since his disastrous televised debate with Donald Trump on June 27, the US president has had several moments of absence and many mistakes, starting with confusing Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. When he doesn’t call” black man » One of his ministers whose name is forgotten.

Worse yet, the biggest fear about his health is that the 81-year-old US president announced this Wednesday, July 17, that he had tested positive for Covid-19. If only it provides for now “Mild Symptoms”, the US president still had to self-isolate at his home in Delaware. At the same time, his opponent, Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt, ran up the score of an invincible hero and loudly proclaimed that nothing would stop him in his campaign.

In such an environment, many Democratic leaders are pushing Joe Biden toward the exit. Former US President Barack Obama (of whom Joe Biden served as Vice President for eight years) is personally the current host of the White House ” “Seriously evaluate the credibility of his candidature”. reported The Washington Post. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, still influential within the Democratic Party, called Joe Biden in person and warned of dire consequences for the Democratic camp if he did not withdraw from the presidential race.

If Joe Biden follows these recommendations, he must officially notify the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which will begin the process of selecting a new nominee. With that in mind, however, several names have floated in recent days as Vice President Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate and therefore a logical successor. But she wasn’t the only one getting votes. HuffPost To put the point.

• Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice president

Chris Dumont/Getty Images via AFP Chris Dumont/Getty Images via AFP U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

His name has been mentioned publicly in recent weeks by several Democratic officials, including former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former member of the House of Representatives Tim Ryan. Kamala Harris actually seems like an easy option to replace Joe Biden: As his running mate, she can use the funds already raised by the president’s campaign team.

But polls show Democrats are having difficulty convincing Kamala Harris to prevent Donald Trump from returning to power, despite the election’s key issue remaining. According to the published survey V.SMy My, the vice president will only get 45% of the vote against Trump, who will win 47%. That’s said to be better than the Biden-Trump scenario, with 43% and 49% voting intentions, respectively..

Within the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris can count on a lot of support either way. In a YouGov poll released this Thursday Economist, A majority of Democratic supporters (79%) said they would support Biden as the party’s nominee if he withdraws from the race. “If Biden decides not to run, Harris should be the party’s choice.” Influential Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from North Carolina, publicly declared.

• Gretchen Whitmer, the strong governor of Michigan

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP See also What do we know about the mass graves at Nasser Hospital where hundreds of bodies were found? – Liberation Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the NAACP Detroit Branch’s annual “Fight for Freedom Fund” dinner on May 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s governor for two years, is an increasingly popular Midwestern Democrat. In 2022, he led a campaign that allowed the Mule Party to control the state’s legislature and governor’s house, which is likely to swing from one camp to another. This control allowed him to implement many progressive policies at the local level, including protecting access to abortion and implementing gun safety measures.

Gretchen Whitmer is also vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, the most senior position within the party. For now, he has steadfastly rejected the prospect of replacing Joe Biden in the race for the White House, saying he would not be interested even if the latter withdrew. “Joe Biden is running to serve the American people. Donald Trump Runs to Serve Donald Trump », she insisted. The truth is that she has many advantages, starting with her popularity in a decisive state in November.

• Gavin Newsom was the first to defend Biden

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images via AFP Bill Pugliano/Getty Images via AFP California Governor Gavin Newsom campaigns for President Joe Biden at the Van Buren County Democratic Party’s “BBQ for Biden-Harris” event on July 4, 2024 in South Haven, Michigan.

Gavin Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, was the president of California, the most populous state in the United States, for five years. He stood out as one of Joe Biden’s main supporters during the campaign. For example, he was one of the first to defend Donald Trump after his tough debate.

For now, Gavin Newsom is offering unwavering support for Joe Biden’s candidacy. According to Sky News, The governor of California has repeatedly said no “There’s No Other Way” Makes him a candidate. However, the Democrat-elect has made no secret of his ambition to run for the 2028 presidential election and can be determined to accelerate his ambitions.

• JP Pritzker is very serious about Donald Trump

Daniel Bozarski/Getty Images via AFP Daniel Bozarski/Getty Images via AFP Illinois Governor JP Pritzker speaks at the WISTEMS 2024 state convention on June 8, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While some Democrats are loyal to Illinois governor Joe Biden, JP Pritzker is more popular with Americans. Punchlines Targeting Donald Trump. So, when former US President Stormy Daniels was convicted in a criminal trial in New York, J.P. Pritzker did not mince his words calling him a criminal, racist, homophobe and fraud. That’s it.

This fiery demeanor makes the 59-year-old elected official a good opponent for the Republican nominee. As a two-term governor, JP Pritzker also won important victories, including on abortion rights and gun control. Finally, it reports that he is the richest elected official in the United States New York Times, A substantial advantage heading into an increasingly expensive presidential race.

Of course this list is not exhaustive. Other names have been circulating in the US press, notably those of the governors of Maryland and Kentucky and Pennsylvania, Wes Moore, Andy Beshear and Josh Shapiro, respectively. Incumbent Secretary of Transportation and Democratic primary candidate Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar are also running against incumbent Joe Biden in 2020.

Finally, a poll released by Ipsos in early July estimated that Michelle Obama was the only person who could defeat Donald Trump in November. However, the former first lady has repeatedly said she has no presidential aspirations.

