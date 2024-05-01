Who did Katy Perry save from elimination?

“American Idol” may be known for hosting the battle to become the next music star, but even the judges love getting in on the action.

With the top 6 contestants about to be revealed, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie faced off on Monday night in a judge's song competition, which saw them anonymously pick songs for the top eight contestants to perform. By the end of the show, the jury crowned the one with the most songs selected as the winner.

Perry — who entered the contest as the champion — earned another win when singers Caibrian, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Jack Blocker and Amy Russell picked her musical selections, which ranged from country music icon Willie Nelson to pop princess Olivia Rodrigo.

But it was Russell Emotional delivery “Coal Miner's Daughter” by Loretta Lynn proved to be the biggest prize of the night for Perry. The “Wide Awake” singer was brought to tears by the cathartic piano-driven performance, which saw Russell pay tribute to her grandmother Lynn.

“I chose this song not because Loretta Lynn is your grandmother,” Perry said. “I chose this song because you're Amy Russell, and you can do anything now as Amy Russell.”

Here's what else happened on Monday's episode, including which contestant nabbed the coveted judge.

Who won the judge's award on “American Idol”?

As the winner of the judge's song contest, Perry had the ability to save one of the final singers from elimination.

Fortunately for Breinholt, the 25-year-old makeup artist got into Perry's good graces after she submitted Bid cover From “Everywhere I Go” by Lacey.

“I chose that song because it moved me so much. I spent so many nights crying listening to that song and I gave up,” Perry said. “It's so powerful, that's what your voice does. It moves people emotionally. It opens hearts so they can feel and heal.”

Who was eliminated from “American Idol”?

Despite melting hearts with her soulful rendition of Rodrigo's “Traitor,” Kaibrienne was unable to secure a spot in the top six (now top seven with the addition of judge Breinholt's pick).

