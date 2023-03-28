Who is Hamza Yusuf, the new Prime Minister of Freedom Party?

After being elected leader of the SNP, Hamza Yousaf was formally elected leader of the government by the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. He will then be sworn in to the Supreme Court of Scotland.

British daily Guardian qualifies him as “Unacknowledged Preferred Heir” By Nicola Sturgeon. The latter gave up his seat as Scottish First Minister on Tuesday 28 March to Hamza Yusuf, who was elected as the new leader of the Scottish Independence Party (SNP). A staunch supporter of independence, Hamza Youssef, Scotland’s first leader from an ethnic minority, will take up the challenge of making his mark on the left after his former boss, who ruled for eight years.

He will be elected First Minister of Scotland.

Hamza Yousaf, who became leader of the SNP on Monday at the age of 37, was formally elected Scotland’s first minister on Tuesday by the local parliament. He will then be officially appointed to the post by Royal Warrant and sworn in at the Supreme Court of Session in Scotland on Wednesday. After eight years in office, Hamza Yusuf was ousted as the country’s leader after an internal referendum triggered by the sudden resignation of Nicola Sturgeon last month.

Hamza Yusuf won against conservative incumbents Kate Forbes, the finance minister, and Ash Regan, a former member of local government. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the poll, where voters rank candidates by preference, and he won the election with 52.1% of the vote on the second count. Until then, as Health Minister, he held various ministerial responsibilities such as Justice or Transport.

He is close to Nicola Sturgeon

Born in Glasgow, Hamza Yusuf attended a private school and later studied political science at the university in his birthplace. She worked in a call center before becoming an assistant to Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon’s predecessor as leader of the SNP. Closer to the latter, he is considered a candidate for continuity. Freedom Party has got a new leader “Same Progressive Agenda” than its predecessor, “Pledged to defend his Gender Recognition Reform Bill (allowing gender reassignment from the age of 16) against veto by British Parliament”, Note to Cécile Ducourtieux, reporter for the world (Paid Item) UK

At a time when the independence struggle appears to have stalled, Hamza Yusuf should demonstrate his ability to open a new chapter in the party’s history, more than a year after reigniting divisions within the SNP and whetting the opposition’s appetite. Half of the next local elections.

So the task does not seem easy. “Within his party, the outgoing prime minister has left an undeniable void. bottom line International mail (Paid Item)British newspaper quoted The Times and Scottish daily The Herald. “None of the candidates seem capable of imposing their authority on the party.”strike timesThe real winners of the ballot among those who support the unity of the United Kingdom will be found in London. “We’re rubbing our hands there because we think it’s a mistake for Hamza Yusuf to be associated with Nicola Sturgeon’s failures,” Adds Herald.

He was a supporter of Scottish independence

Following his election as leader of the SNP on Monday, Hamza Yusuf has vowed to remain a part of it “The Liberation Generation”, Emphasize that “people” Scottish A “Freedom is needed now more than ever”. It is enough to make London react strongly. Downing Street hit back saying Scots wanted accountability “Focuses on the issues that matter most to them: reducing inflation, tackling the cost-of-living crisis and reducing waiting lists.” In the healthcare system.

After a 55% “No” victory in the 2014 referendum, the debate on independence was revived by leaving the EU, which 62% of Scots opposed, as opposed to the rest of the United Kingdom. . But support for the independence at the heart of the SNP’s program is currently stagnant in public opinion. According to a March 13 YouGov survey for the channel Heavenly message, 46% of people in Scotland support independence (up from 50% in February). Including undecideds, the rate drops to 39%.

In this regard, Hamza Yusuf on Monday promised to launch a people’s movement in support of self-determination. This is despite the British Supreme Court ruling last year that it is impossible to organize a new referendum without the agreement of London, which strongly opposes such a referendum.

He was the first racist to hold the office of Prime Minister in Scotland.

Hamza Yusuf, of Pakistani and Indian descent, was the first Muslim leader of a major political party in the United Kingdom. In 2011, when he was first elected to the Scottish Parliament, he was sworn in in both English and Urdu. After his victory on Monday, he paid tribute to his paternal grandparents who came from Pakistan 60 years ago. “They could never have dreamed that their grandson would one day become Scotland’s next First Minister.” “It reminds us that we should (…) always celebrate the immigrants who contribute so much to our country”, He added that the British government’s intention to tighten asylum conditions in the UK was thinly veiled.

In her final appearance as prime minister in parliament last week, Nicola Sturgeon called for unity, noting that her successor would be the second woman prime minister or the first leader from an ethnic minority. “Whatever the outcome [du vote]It will send a very powerful message that any young person in Scotland can aspire to the highest office in the land.” she said.

Referring to his political debut, Hamza Yusuf described experiencing racist attacks and comments, particularly after the September 11, 2001 attacks. “I’ve been attacked online and, unfortunately, sometimes face-to-face,” He informed. He promises that his experience will lead him to defend the rights of all minorities, including gays and transgender people.