Who went home on Latin Night – Deadline

ABC

Just when you thought the pandemic had stopped kicking your legs Dancing with the starsThen comes the news that – Argh! – not finished yet. Poor Artem Chigvintsev has Covid! Now his Bachelorette Partner Charity Lawson has to dance with Ezra Sosa, a lucky member of the background ensemble who now gets 15 minutes under the mirror ball. This should not harm Lawson’s standing; She was the only semi-bell to emerge from the first night’s performances.

Notice how I said Same. correct, Dancing with the stars Watchers: Unlike previous seasons, this batch of hooves isn’t armed with a decade of dance lessons or a past life as a TikTok dance star. This season is full of straight-up amateurs, people! Finally, some completely acceptable The dance that makes us all warm and fuzzy about the golden days Dancing with the stars.

Enough reminding. Bring on Latin night!

Real estate tycoon Mauricio Umansky with his partner Emma Slater. It’s no fun being one of the bottom couple on premiere night. It really frustrated him, especially with “everything going on at home.” (Things are reportedly on the rocks with wife Kyle Richards.) His salsa started off great with a great opening lift – Slater’s legs were wrapped around his neck! — but he forgot the steps midway through, and it was all downhill from there. “I feel for you, it happens to everyone on stage, one night things go wrong,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. “Forget about him. The next performance is to start from scratch.” a result: 12 out of 30

Reality TV star Harry Josie (Too hot to handle) with partner Riley Arnold. Josie said he grew up in Australia, which is his excuse for not knowing how to perform salsa effectively. He sure can lift the little partner’s button over his shoulders, though! Other than that, Jowsey mostly just stood there and pumped his hips while the blonde did so All work. “I have to say you really put in the effort. There were many other steps, and you weren’t always on time,” Tonioli said. “I can see the effort. I can see you moving forward.” a result: 15 out of 30

Actor Barry Williams (The Brady Bunch) with partner Beta Murgatroyd. Celebrating his 69th birthday, Williams was exciting to watch as he literally smashed his way through the cha-cha. Sure, he almost dropped Murgatroyd at the end of the number, but he also managed to get his leg high enough so you could pass under it, so it all worked out in the end. “You have a natural, easy confidence, and that works really well in this competition,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “I don’t know if it was as good as the last one. The top half and bottom half weren’t quite in sync. a result: 15 out of 30

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Brett Stewart. The footballer had to show off his newborn at rehearsal before performing an adorable samba dance wearing hot pink pants. “Samba is the hardest dance to learn on this show,” said judge Derek Hough. “It was still full on, there’s definitely some work to be done. Side by side, when you were released, you said, ‘Okay! What’s missing is polish,'” Inaba added. a result: 15 out of 30

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with her partner Alan Bersten. The professional began the training by telling Spears that she doesn’t understand how good she is, while feeling obligated to channel Penelope Cruz to perform at her best. Cruise wasn’t found on the dance floor, but Spears touched her toes and wiggled her finger! “We lost a step in the middle a little bit. What I was missing was a little more than the elongation of your torso,” Inaba said. “There was a little timing issue there,” Hogg added. This to me was a huge improvement from last week. a result: 16 out of 30

Actress Mira Sorvino with her partner Gleb Savchenko. Sorvino once took samba lessons from a girl in New York City, so she hoped to do her proud during her second outing on the dance floor. She did, for the most part, though she needed to stop being so anxious when she came out of the light so wonderfully. “You sure have a body for salsa,” Tonioli said. “When you’re in it, you can be so good. Turn on the spice, baby!” a result: 18 out of 30

Model Tyson Beckford with her partner Jenna Johnson. Still reeling from his tumble to the bottom of the leaderboard last week, Pickford tried to up the ante this week by playing a fake bongo on his partner’s behind before lifting her four times – no, five! – During and after Their spicy salsa. “Tyson, where have you been hiding?” Tonioli said. “Now I can see you. You worked extremely hard and got the results. You showed up on time, you put in the steps, you actually expected to perform, and it looked great.” a result: 18 out of 30

Actress Alyson Hannigan (American pie) with partner Sasha Farber. The whole idea of ​​performing a “sexy” tango hit Hannigan like a lead balloon. But she got the memo. Although her stern face made her somewhat funny, she showed anger and executed that Ocho. But was it exciting? Of course, why not. “She was such an empowered woman,” Inaba said. “What I’m asking is for you to be in your entire body. That was sensual.” “Girl, I’m so proud of you!” Hough added. a result: 19 out of 30

ariana madix (Vanderpump Rules) With partner Pasha Pashkov. The reality star went to training hoping to get an 8 this week. She was in good hands with Pashkov, who slowed the samba down enough so she could show off her stunts brilliantly. “Out of the gate, I was pretty impressed with that samba roll,” Hough said. “Well done. You’re a natural performer.” “It was very exciting,” Tonioli added. “I worked on it from every angle.” a result: 20 out of 30

Social media star/Latin music artist Lily Ponce with his partner Brandon Armstrong. Ponce feels like she’s ready for a Latin night; She is Venezuelan, after all, and certainly knows how to “bring the party,” as her partner reminds her. He was right: the samba with “Gazolina” opened the show, not to mention those fringed pants. “The glow was there, and it’s a great way to start Latin night,” Hough said. “You were running on rocket fuel tonight!” Tonioli added. a result: 21 out of 30

Lawson Charitable Foundation (And the bachelorette) with partner Ezra Sosa. The Bachelorette briefly got to practice cha-cha with Chigvintsev before he had to go into quarantine after getting grungy. She didn’t miss a beat on the dance floor, even though she spent a lot of time looking at the floor. “I was very sleek and tight, almost too tight, bordering on stiff,” Inaba said. “I saw a little uncertainty, but what can I say? Well done.” a result: 21 out of 30

Actress Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The lucky girl was able to perform salsa in Converses, making her both comfortable and eminently watchable. “Salsa is your superpower, my friend,” Inaba said. “There was a flash of Rita Moreno in there. She not only gave her style and sophistication, but she gave her storytelling style. a result: 24 out of 30

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz with his partner Daniela Karajac. Mraz got the final performance. The rumba was worth the wait. With his hair slicked back and his high-waisted pants on, he slid to the floor while giving a good “oooo” face. (You have to see it to really appreciate it.) It earned him O status from the audience! “Those hips. You were like two cobra snakes in the middle of a tropical night (At least I think that’s what he said)” Tonioli said. “You were making the right move.” a result: 24 out of 30

The bottom two pairs are Peterson/Stewart and Spears/Bersten.

Spears was sent home. “There were a lot of great parts, getting to meet everyone,” she said when host Alfonso Ribeiro asked her what she would miss. Spears didn’t really have much to say.

Next week is Motown Night.