Who were the thirteen Israeli hostages released as part of the deal with Hamas?

Thirteen hostages were freed on Friday as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas. Ten Thai hostages and one Filipino hostage who were not affected by the deal between Israel and Hamas were also released, while five other hostages were released in October.

Six elderly people, three mothers and their four children. The 13 hostages released by Hamas on Friday, November 24, as part of a deal with Israel, are known here according to accounts by their relatives AFP and the Israeli press and the Hostage Families Forum.

The releases bring the total number of freed hostages to 29, out of about 240 taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack.

Ruth Munder, her daughter Keren and her grandson

Keren Munder, 54, and his young son went to visit grandparents Ruth and Abraham Munder, 78, at Kibbutz Nir Oz when the community was attacked by Hamas. All were taken hostage. The child celebrated his 9th birthday in captivity.

Abraham Munder remains a hostage. Keren’s brother Roy Munder (50) was killed in the attack.

Keren Munder is a special education teacher and children’s volleyball coach who lives in Kafar Saba, north of Tel Aviv. She works at a school in Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv. She plays volleyball like an amateur.

Doreen Asher Katz and her two daughters

The girls, ages 2 and 4, and their German-Israeli mother Doran Asher Katz, 34, were abducted from Nir Oz while visiting their maternal grandmother, Efrat Katz, 69, who was murdered by Hamas.

Doron’s husband, Yoni Asher, who was alone that day in their home north of Tel Aviv, identified his wife and daughters in a video posted on social networks by the Islamist movement.

Doron’s brother Ravid Katz and their mother’s partner Kady Moses are still being held hostage.

The latter, a 79-year-old farmer, tried to negotiate with Hamas to save his family members. Eventually he too was taken hostage.

Margaret Moses

Kady Moses’ ex-wife, Margalit Moses, 77, is suffering from cancer and requires daily medical treatment, according to people close to him.

He appeared in a Hamas video showing Nir being captured in Oz. She is also German-Israeli.

Adina Moshe

Hamas released a video of the abduction of the 72-year-old woman in Nir Oz on social media. Adina Moshe appeared between the two fighters on a motorcycle. According to her grandson, who was interviewed by CNN, the septuagenarian was forced to hold on to the man who had shot her husband minutes before, so as not to fall off the motorcycle.

His family said he needed medication because he underwent heart surgery last year.

Daniel Aloni and his daughter

The 44-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were abducted in Nir Oz while hiding in the “mamat” (safe room) of Daniel’s sister Sharon Aloni Kunio’s house. To drive them away, armed Hamas men set fire to the house.

Their family holds the most hostages (nine). Daniel and her daughter Sharon (34 years old), her husband David Cuneo (33 years old), their 3-year-old twin daughters, David’s brother Ariel (26 years old), and his partner Arbel Yehud (28) were captured. age), and his sister Dolev Yehud (35 years).

Daniel Aloni appears in a video released by Hamas on October 30.

Jaffa Aadhaar

A video of the 85-year-old being abducted by Hamas captors in a golf cart has been shared multiple times on social media. A video filmed by Hamas shows the moments Endogenarian was captured at his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Her granddaughter, Adva Aadhaar, was concerned in early November about her grandmother’s health, who was suffering from heart and kidney failure and high blood pressure.

Tamir Adar, 38, Yaffa’s grandson and father of two children, aged three and seven, was also taken hostage with him.

Hannah Katzeer

Hanna Katzir, a 76-year-old former babysitter, mother of three and grandmother of six, was abducted in Nir Oz.

On November 9, the septuagenarian appeared in a video broadcast by Hamas’s affiliate Islamic Jihad, which announced his death. Israel has not confirmed this.

She uses a walker and requires medication, her family reports.

Her husband Rami was assassinated by Hamas.

His son Elad (47) was also taken hostage.

Hannah Berry

Hannah Perry, a 79-year-old from South Africa, was on the phone with her daughter when Hamas men burst into her home in Kibbutz Nirim.

Her daughter then tried to warn her brother Nadav Popplewell, 51, to safety. in vain Moments later, a photo sent from Hanna’s phone confirms that she has been taken hostage with Jan.

His other son, Roy, was killed in the attack.

Hannah Perry suffers from diabetes and has very poor vision in one eye.

With AFP