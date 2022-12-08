Who will replace Jeff Brohm at Purdue? Watch Dino Papers, Troy Calhoun, and more

Jeff Broome is leaving Bordeaux to return home Louisville, another Power 5 job opening. Brohm did an excellent job with the Boilermakers and left the program ranked highly. He won 17 games the past two seasons, Big Ten West this year, and finished 12-6 in Big Ten play. Purdue is a tough jobalthough it may have become more rigorous with Michigan continue his ascent, Illinois Back to life under Brett Bielema’s leadership Nebraska And the Wisconsin Adding top notch coaches in Matt Rowley and Luke Fickel respectively.

Purdue has produced a lot of good NFL Talent but great success on the field in the Big Ten has been sporadic. The program has not won 10 games since 1979 – the school’s only 10-win season. Joe Tiller had been doing well for a generation but before Broome arrived, Purdue had struggled with football for a decade. Boilermakers, we think, will lean toward an abusive mind, since most of their success has come under Brohm and Tiller.

Coach candidates

Dino Papers, Syracuse: Babers spent three seasons as wide receivers coach at Purdue in the early 1990s. He is a good attacking coach and has a great presence. Babers is 61 years old, but he appears to be at least 10 years younger than him. He also knows the area well from four great seasons as head coach at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green. He’s been up and down for Syracuse in his seven seasons there; This year, and orange It went 7-5 but peaked at No. 14 in the nation before losing five in a row. And that’s a program that’s in a really tough place to win right now.

Troy Calhoun air forces: Calhoun has been doing well in the Air Force for a long time. He coached at the MAC Center in Ohio for six years in the 1990s. It is from 33 to 11 in the last four years. He is a really good coach and very good in attack. The Oregon native is 56 years old and could make a lot of sense for the Boilermakers.

Jason Candle, Toledo: Kandel, 43, is another really good abusive mind Miami He was hired about a year ago as offensive coordinator. He just led Toledo to the MAC title and has been on a lot of sports directors’ radars for quite some time. He got off to a fast start there, taking over from teammate and former Mount Union teammate Matt Campbell, and went 11-3 in his sophomore season. Since then, his teams have been more good than great, but he has shown that he can always be a winner.

Ken Womack, South Alabama: Wommack has a strong defensive background and is a rising star in coaching. The 35-year-old knows the Big Ten well. His defense at Indiana in 2020 played a huge role in Hoosiers Finished 12th. He ran a program like no other in 11 years at the FBS and Jaguar went 10-2; Their losses this year came by five points combined, including a one-point loss to the Top 10 University of California. If Purdue isn’t closed on an offensive coach, he should get a solid minded one.

Assistant coach candidates

Among those men are the fourth with strong ties in the big ten that we think might get some consideration and the fifth that might be an attractive option.

Todd Monken, Georgia OC: The latter is Monken, which is actually from Wheaton, Illinois, two and a half hours away. The 56-year-old won the national title last year and has placed bulldog Well positioned to win the second. He helped convert the former walker Stetson Bennett inside Heisman finalist reached And he devised unique ways to exploit the tight end’s talent Brock Powers. Monken, a former NFL OC, has done a great job as head coach at the NFL Southern MissHe took the Golden Eagles from 1-11 his first year to 9-5 in his third season despite significant managerial challenges.

Jim Leonard, Defensive Coordinator for Wisconsin: Leonard, who was named 4-3 as the Badger’s interim head coach this year, He will leave his university After the bowl game. Immediately after taking over, the Badgers beat Brohm and the Boilermakers 35-24. He has shown himself to be one of the brightest defensive minds in football. Expect Leonhard to be a hot commodity in college and the NFL for places looking to upgrade the defense. Will he be a good fit for Bordeaux as a captain? we will see.

Sherwin Moore, OC Michigan co-coach/offensive line: Moore has been a huge asset to Jim Harbaugh and has proven to be a very good caller this year. The 36-year-old O-line won the Joe Moore Award and this unit deserves it even more. Moore was crucial to Jim Harbaugh’s staff, turning that team into a Big Ten bully and dominating arch-rival Ohio State the last two years. The Wolverines rushed for 549 yards in those two games combined. We know Moore will be very selective about his next move while he’s locked in trying to win a national title, but the Purdue brass might want to stick around.

Ryan Walters, Illinois DC: Walters made a huge impact in the Big Ten in helping to break through the Illini, turning one of the country’s worst defenses into the second best (at 4.26 yards per game allowed). The 36-year-old Colorado producer, who hails from Missouri, has risen quickly and is a name to remember.

Brian Hartline, Ohio State passing game coordinator: Hartline was a candidate in Cincinnati and may be playing here. The 36-year-old is arguably the best coach in college football for his work in recruiting and developing the Buckeyes’ incredibly stacked receiver room. The Ohio native will have to consider a solid Big Ten job if he is offered. We know he can have talent.

Unruly leaves

Kevin Sumlin: The former Purdue linebacker has deep connections within the school. Sumlin, 58, was the hottest college football coach a decade ago. He fizzled out at Texas A&M after driving the Aggies To his first Top 5 season in half a century. (He went 51-26 there, which is actually better than what his successor Jimbo Fisher has done there since.) Arizona This proved to be a huge mistake for him Feral cats. He had a dismal run, going 9-20. If revitalized and refocused, this could be an interesting fit.

Dan Mullen: Previous fl And the Mississippi The head coach had two top 10 seasons before pulling a low in 2021 after inflicting too much bad recruiting on his program. Mullen, 50, has spent a season watching TV. If he is re-dedicated and can make a good work team, he can also be an attractive option.

