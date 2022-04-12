Why has no one told me about the bright red Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The phone seemed rather dull to me: all the ads I saw showed gray or dark purple versions, and indeed the test unit I took for the spin was a nondescript black.

It didn’t piss me off, as a lot of high-end phone makers opt for boring shades of smartphones (bold shades don’t seem to sell well for these high-end phones).

Well, I thought – until someone indirectly mentioned about the bright red version. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is amazingly lifelike? Seems right down the street where I live – why haven’t I heard of such a thing before?

Enjoy the color red

You can see the red Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra above.

I think they look better than all the other shades – their red and black liners compliment each other so well, giving them a warm and lively feel. It’s like Dennis the Menace’s phone!

Why haven’t I heard of it before? Well, since most of the ads I’ve seen for the Galaxy S22 Ultra have been played by operators and companies selling this thing. However, these red versions are exclusive to the Samsung website.

These exclusive colors rarely appear in ads, simply because they aren’t available from most video-playing retailers, so somehow they’ve been relayed right under my radar.

It’s the same story as my second new favorite colour, sky blue. If I had known that Samsung offered these two shades of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, I might not have associated them all with nice looking phones.

Catch-22, Galaxy S22

People often say that colorful premium phones don’t sell well, which is why most brands prioritize dreary phones.

But if those boring colors were put first and foremost, and the fun colors were hidden away on the retailers’ website, then naturally the dull colors would sell better. Most buyers won’t even know the exciting stuff – as the revelation proves.

So do bright colors disappear because they don’t sell well, or do they not sell well because they are hidden away? It’s a whole Catch-22 stand, but if it means I won’t see the fiery red Galaxy S22 Ultra models until long after they come out, I’m bummed.