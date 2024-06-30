Why is Google launching the Pixel 9 so early?

Earlier this week, Google announced that it will launch the Pixel 9 series in August, almost two months earlier than usual. Why?

Historically, Google has held its annual “Made by Google” event to launch its latest flagship Pixel phones in October. It all started on October 4, 2016, and has continued on roughly that timeline ever since. One of the first events of 2020 was when Google launched the Pixel 5 and other devices on September 30.

But August 13? this violently The event was just beginning, and no one could have predicted it. The event also moved to Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, after a few years in New York City. Clearly, big changes were on the horizon.

Why early history?

We won’t know for sure for some time, but there are some possibilities that will emerge immediately.

First, there’s the simple fact that Google’s next tensor chip, the G4, is more of a stopgap solution than anything else. 2025 will see the arrival of a fully custom Tensor chip made by TSMC, and it’s rumored that the G4 will actually be just a slight bump above the current Tensor G3. This should be good, as the Tensor G3 holds up much better than the first two generations, but we don’t really know how much better it will be. Rumors claim it will be better with heat and efficiency, and it’s also based on an updated cellular modem that includes satellite support. So, given the minor upgrades, it may simply be the case that Google’s next Tensor chip will be ready to debut a little earlier than last year.

But I think the slide alone is the least likely reason for an early date. I think the stronger possibility is the sheer size of the lineup of shows that will be on display this year.

If all the rumors come true — and they certainly seem to be the case — there will be four new Pixel 9 models this year. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The naming scheme seems messy, but if priced right, this could be a killer lineup from Google. But to have Which It seems crazy to see so many devices hitting the market at once, especially for a company that only controls a small (but growing) portion of the smartphone market. I suppose Google could end up announcing everything at once, but rolling out the actual release over the course of a month or so. I certainly hope the company introduces, at least at the same event, the new Pixel Watch and updated Pixel Buds.

Finally, there’s another reason Google might delay this launch early, and I think it’s probably the most likely of all.

artificial intelligence.

What’s next? Google is pushing AI harder as the company feels the pressure of competition, and the Pixel is a key part of that push. Taking advantage of a quiet August gives Google a chance to show off new AI ideas on the Pixel ahead of Apple’s upcoming iPhones, which now appear to be full of With “Apple Intelligence”. With Abner Lee’s arrival on Friday, Google has already announced powerful new AI features coming this year, like Gemini Live.

Which of these three reasons might have inspired Google? I think it’s probably a combination of reasons, and about a billion other factors, but I’m very curious to see how things will play out. In an opinion poll, 9 to 5 google Readers overwhelmingly seem to think that launching the Pixel early is a good idea, and that’s something I’ve always felt the company should take into consideration.

Fasten your seatbelts, friends; the next few weeks are likely to be busy in the Pixel rumor mill.

Top News of the Week

Samsung confirms the launch of foldable devices on July 10, such as the Watch Ultra and more

Amid a flurry of leaks, Samsung this week officially announced an event on July 10 where it is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 and other new devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can follow all the news below.

it will be big It happened.

Google says Find My Device network will improve

After early impressions of its first Find My Device trackers, Google has made its first public statement this week. 9to5Google Network improvements are coming. This is mostly related to connection speed, but the full extent of the changes may not be known for some time. Besides, Google has also directly encouraged Android users to allow the Find My Device network to work in all locations, instead of the default setting of only working in “high traffic” areas.

This week, Motorola also announced its first UWB-enabled network tracker.

Motorola launches new foldable Razr devices

While it was quickly buried under Google’s big Pixel announcement, Motorola this week launched its latest Razr foldable phone. The Razr+ and Razr (2024) retain the prices of their predecessors, but with very significant upgrades. The flagship has a telephoto camera and much improved hardware, while the budget model has a large external screen and is amazing value for its price.

Stay tuned for our full reviews soon.

More top stories

