After much speculation, Prince Harry finally accepted the Pat Tillman Service Award at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was honoured for his military experience and work with the Invictus Games at a star-studded ceremony hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams.

While there were rumours that Harry was considering turning down the coveted honour, he ultimately decided to accept it.

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award for his service. Disney

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, who knew the prince personally, Harry did it “to stand up for what he believes in”.

“I thought he would say no because that’s his nature, but maybe Harry has come to a point where he’s decided he’s going to do what he wants and as I said, because of his military background and because of the Invictus Games, it’s something he’s very passionate about,” Harold exclusively told The Post.

“He’s accepting the award on behalf of military personnel, so it’s strange that he feels it’s his duty to accept it.”

“That’s why I think he did it and maybe decided to ignore people who are trying to be negative about him,” he added on behalf of Trump. Slingo.

The Sussex couple attended the 2024 ESPY Awards. Getty Images for W+P

Harry was overcome with emotion after being introduced by veterans, past Tillman Award winners and Invictus athletes, Marine Staff Sergeant Kirsty Ennis, Army Staff Sergeant Elizabeth Marks and U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr.

“I stand here not as Prince Harry, the Pat Tillman Award recipient, but as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 countries who have made the Invictus Games a reality,” said Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal life in 2020. “This award belongs to them, not to me.”

In fact, Harold echoed the Duke’s sentiments, saying the honour undoubtedly “means a lot” to Harry.

“It shows that people appreciate what he’s doing with the Invictus Games, and it shows that people respect what he’s done in his military career, which I think is important as well,” he said.

“His military career was really important to Harry, I remember that, and it was also very important to his late grandmother. [Queen Elizabeth II] My grandfather [Prince Philip] Who were also proud of him and what he had achieved.

Getty Images

But the award did not come without some critics, including Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman.

“I am shocked why they chose such a controversial and divisive person to receive the award.” He told the Daily Mail: Last month. “There are more suitable recipients. There are people in the veterans community who do tremendous things to help veterans.”

Mary explained that these individuals “did not have the money, resources, connections or privileges” enjoyed by the younger son of King Charles III.

Despite the backlash, Harry mentioned Mary in his speech on Thursday night.[Mary’s] “It’s very personal to defend a legacy and I respect it,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

Harry arrived at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle.

The 42-year-old “Suits” alumna didn’t join her husband on stage, but looked on proudly from the auditorium.