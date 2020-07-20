Why supermarket staff in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi won’t need to wear face coverings

In a new law to protect us all from coronavirus, face coverings will be mandatory in supermarkets and shops as of Friday (July 24).

Face masks or visors will be needed whenever we go shopping, unless you are exempt.

Anyone found to be breaking the rules will risk being given a £100 fine.

Those who do not have to wear face coverings include the staff in the supermarkets.

Staff in Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and all the other supermarkets do not have to wear coverings, but can do so if they wish.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast last week, Environment Secretary George Eustice explained the rules.

He said: “We want to give people time to plan and prepare and for retailers to maybe put in place measures to encourage people to do this or potentially even to have some masks themselves if people haven’t got one.

“Once you make something mandatory as we’re doing now for retail environments it sends a much stronger signal that people will follow in greater numbers.”

Speaking about supermarket staff he said: “They’re not being covered by this but I think if you go into most shops you will see that staff for a longer time now have either been wearing face shields or face masks.

“It won’t be a compulsory requirement because it won’t always be right for every setting in a retail environment, particularly those working behind the tills and so on.”

For the past few months, face coverings have become a regular sighting in supermarkets, with many members of staff choosing to wear them.

Despite not being mandatory, many shops, including Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s have made coverings available for any employees that want to use them.

At Asda, their CEO said that protective measures such as screens will remain permanently to protect both staff and customers.

“We must keep our shopkeepers safe”

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained to MPs that they needed to protect shop workers, who are more likely to die of coronavirus than others.

He said that making face coverings the law was one way of doing this.

Hancock said: “In recent weeks we’ve reopened retail and footfall is rising.

“We want to give people more confidence to shop safely and enhance protections for those who work in shops. Both of these can be done by the use of face coverings.

“Sadly, sales assistants, cashiers and security guards have suffered disproportionately in this crisis.

“The death rate of sales and retail assistants is 75 per cent higher amongst men and 60 per cent higher amongst women than in the general population. So as we restore shopping, we must keep our shopkeepers safe.”