Why the European Parliament wants to block Hungary from taking the presidency of the Council of the European Union

As Budapest clashes with Brussels over respect for justice and democracy, MEPs pass a resolution calling on the Council of the European Union to take up the issue by the Hungarian president in July 2024.

Can a fully democratic state lead the European Union (EU)? This is the question that will rouse European political circles in July 2024, when Hungary takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The European Parliament, on Thursday 1, adopted a long moratorium on the matter. Resolution Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has gone so far as to threaten the Council, aiming to prevent an EU takeover. “neglect” If member states do not act.

If this matter appeals to European elected representatives, France’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2022 is crucial for the proper functioning of the European Union. The Council, where ministers from member states discuss European law, presides for six months in each of the bloc’s 27 countries, provides inspiration and defines priorities. It has become a role unfit for democracy “liberal” And considered too close to Moscow, representatives argue.

Conflict of values

“Hungary no longer recognizes itself in the EU’s European definition of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights”, explains environmentalist MEP Gwendolyn Delfos-Garfield on the origins of the resolution. “The French woman is especially worth watching.A country subject to two sanction procedures under Article 7 of the Treaties” Lead the EU. These procedures resulted in the European Commission suspending billions of euros in European funds destined for Budapest.Disadvantages in the fight against corruption, freedom of the media and the judiciary and the Homosexuality Act.

The question of the suspension of the Hungarian presidency is at first symbolic. “We cannot leave the task of representing European democracy to someone who makes shocking comments and does not recognize the values ​​of the European Union”, warned Gwendolyn Delfos-Garfield. But this presidency is concerned with the impact it can have on the functioning of European institutions. “The Hungarian government constantly challenges the system and wants to exploit it for its own benefit. It uses all the power at its disposal to get what it wants.”Be careful Garvan Walshe, from the European Policy Center advocacy group. Thus, Budapest continues to block EU sanctions against Russia.

Looking to adopt new rules?

Evidence that the subject matter is of concern, the resolution was presented by five of the seven The political groups in the semi-cycle are the European People’s Party, the Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, the Greens and the far left. But the decent writing of the text, if it raises a concern, doesn’t outline a concrete solution. Should Hungary be banned from taking the lead in the EU? “The European texts are not very clear on this issue and it is not a very obvious solution”Judge Gwendolyn Delbos-Garfield.

EU treaty establishing the principle of “equilibrium cycle” This presidency does not provide for exceptions to the rule between member states. After the Brexit vote in 2016, there was only one time when a country withdrew from it: the United Kingdom.

One of the possible solutions could be for the council “to postpone the date of the Hungarian presidency to a later date, while respecting the equality required by the Treaties”Analysis Garvan Walshe. Another option is, “Adopting a provision preventing a country from adopting a rotating presidency in the event of an open procedure under Article 7”, the details expert. length “Triennial Belgian and Spanish Presidencies”Proposed by Alberto Alemanno, Professor of European Law TwitterIt seems very difficult to implement.

A “no-brainer” project according to Budapest

In this chapter, the role of Parliament is limited because in the case of rotating presidents, only the Council can take decisions. In any case, the decision of the Parliament is communicated to the States “Resolve as soon as possible”. “The important thing is that we discuss something that was really taboo a few months ago and see what can be done.”Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield insists.

The debate angered Hungary, which immediately condemned it on Tuesday “Political Pressure” of Parliament. Justice Minister Judith Varga argued this “Honesty” of his country, rejected a debate “ignorant”, AFP reported. Despite Hungary’s rejection, the proposal remains pending among some states, surprising observers. German European Affairs Minister Anna Luhrmann said on Tuesday that she had ““Doubts about Hungary’s ability to fulfill the presidency of the Council”. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke told the same story from Hoekstra’s side “inconvenience” Before this opportunity.

What moves other member states? “At the moment, there is surprise, the subject is banned, but it is now on the agenda, we have gone from a technical matter to a political matter”Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield wants to believe. “This is a first step, but with a year left in the Hungarian presidency, the pressure may ease”, angers Karvan Walshe. If nothing is done, Parliament will threaten “neglect” Some meetings, the English-speaking site reports Politics, particularly triads, during which European legislation is negotiated between institutions. greatly complicating the course of the future Hungarian presidency.