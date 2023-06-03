June 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Why this full moon is called a strawberry moon: NPR

Roxanne Bacchus June 3, 2023 2 min read

A strawberry moon rises behind St Michael’s Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018, in Cornwall, England.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images


Hide caption

Switch caption

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

A strawberry moon rises behind St Michael’s Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018, in Cornwall, England.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

what’s in a name? What we call a strawberry moon, in any other word, smells sweet.

June’s full moon, also known as the “strawberry moon,” approaches on Saturday evening, peaking at 11:42 p.m. ET. It’s expected to be big, bright and golden – a great way to celebrate the beginning of summer.

If daylight savings time seems difficult, try figuring out what time it is on the moon

according to NASAThe full moon will last through the weekend, from Friday night into Monday morning.

If you’re lucky to be near clear skies this weekend, look out for the bright star, Antares, which will be visible near to the right of the moon. NASA said Venus and Mars should be in plain sight.

The “strawberry moon” has nothing to do with the hue of the large rock

Popular nickname for the full moon in June Come Of the Algonquin tribes. They called it the “strawberry moon” to refer to the peak ripeness of strawberries in the northeastern United States

In fact, there are many names for the full moons origins In early Native American tribes – including the March full moon, which is called the worm moon, as well as the May full moon, known as the Venus moon.

See also  Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef after its 20th season
Here's why the number of Jupiter's moons continues to rise

Oddly enough, the other nicknames for the June full moon have little to do with his physical features. “Honeymoon” is an old European name, referring to the end of June, when the honey was ready to be harvested.

“Rose Moon” is another European name related to agriculture. In this case, the roses that bloom during the month of June are honored. (Although NASA said some sources indicate the name also refers to the moon’s reddish color when it’s low in the sky.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef after its 20th season

June 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A pregnant transgender man stars on the cover of Glamor UK’s Pride issue

June 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953

June 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Why this full moon is called a strawberry moon: NPR

June 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists experiment with an actual tractor beam to clean up space junk

June 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Report – Citizen Stephen Strasbourg suffered “severe nerve damage”

June 3, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Here’s what you get for completing all 152 of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines

June 3, 2023 Len Houle