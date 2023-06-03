Why this full moon is called a strawberry moon: NPR

Switch caption Matt Cardy / Getty Images Matt Cardy / Getty Images

what’s in a name? What we call a strawberry moon, in any other word, smells sweet.

June’s full moon, also known as the “strawberry moon,” approaches on Saturday evening, peaking at 11:42 p.m. ET. It’s expected to be big, bright and golden – a great way to celebrate the beginning of summer.

according to NASAThe full moon will last through the weekend, from Friday night into Monday morning.

If you’re lucky to be near clear skies this weekend, look out for the bright star, Antares, which will be visible near to the right of the moon. NASA said Venus and Mars should be in plain sight.

The “strawberry moon” has nothing to do with the hue of the large rock

Popular nickname for the full moon in June Come Of the Algonquin tribes. They called it the “strawberry moon” to refer to the peak ripeness of strawberries in the northeastern United States

In fact, there are many names for the full moons origins In early Native American tribes – including the March full moon, which is called the worm moon, as well as the May full moon, known as the Venus moon.

Oddly enough, the other nicknames for the June full moon have little to do with his physical features. “Honeymoon” is an old European name, referring to the end of June, when the honey was ready to be harvested.

“Rose Moon” is another European name related to agriculture. In this case, the roses that bloom during the month of June are honored. (Although NASA said some sources indicate the name also refers to the moon’s reddish color when it’s low in the sky.)