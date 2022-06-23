Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This should impress the people at the loading dock.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is a custom race truck designed as a showcase of the brand’s electrification efforts.

The outrageous machine will make its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in the UK

The event will be driven by two-time Le Mans 24 Hours Champion Romain Dumas.

The car is the fourth in the SuperVans series going back to 1971, when Ford wrapped a Transit body around the chassis of one of the Le Mans-winning GT40 race cars (as featured in “Ford v Ferrari”) to promote the new Transit.

A new one followed in 1984 based on Ford’s endurance racing car of the era and a third in 1994 that was powered by a Formula One Ford Cosworth V8.

The new SuperVan is a collaboration between Ford Performance and Austrian racing car maker STARD, which started with the chassis E-Transit Custom Electric Trolleybut it has replaced just about everything else.

The SuperVan features a composite bodywork with some design elements that echo the Ford GT race car, including a tapered greenhouse with a flowing bodywork and a large rear diffuser.

It’s all backed by a steel frame, and the interior is stripped except for the driver controls and a large touchscreen like Including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning.

The powertrain consists of four electric motors with a combined output of 1,973 hp (2,000 hp or metric horsepower), a 50 kWh battery pack and power controls that can handle high output scenarios, such as acceleration to 60 mph. In less than two seconds.

“We usher the SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000 PS of all-electric power for unparalleled excitement and unmistakable design inspired by the E-Transit Custom. But performance isn’t just about horsepower — SuperVan’s electric handling power means engineers can use the vehicle’s data in real time to improve their performance, just like top-tier racing cars,” said Mark Rashbrook, global manager for Ford Performance Motorsports.

SuperVan programming includes a variety of driving modes that modify its characteristics for track driving, drag racing, drifting, etc., and also includes a “tire clean” setting that locks the brakes at one end while the other does fatigue.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The Production version of E-Transit You can’t do that. It’s a rear-wheel drive truck with 266 horsepower and a driving range of 126 miles per charge starting at $51,880 in the US.