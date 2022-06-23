June 23, 2022

The SuperVan will be making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

Len Houle June 23, 2022 3 min read

This should impress the people at the loading dock.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is a custom race truck designed as a showcase of the brand’s electrification efforts.

The outrageous machine will make its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in the UK

The event will be driven by two-time Le Mans 24 Hours Champion Romain Dumas.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan demonstrates the automaker’s new driveline technology.
The car is the fourth in the SuperVans series going back to 1971, when Ford wrapped a Transit body around the chassis of one of the Le Mans-winning GT40 race cars (as featured in “Ford v Ferrari”) to promote the new Transit.

The 1971 SuperVan was built on the chassis of a Ford GT40 race car.

A new one followed in 1984 based on Ford’s endurance racing car of the era and a third in 1994 that was powered by a Formula One Ford Cosworth V8.

The 1984 Supervan used a modified platform of the Ford C100 endurance racing car.

The new SuperVan is a collaboration between Ford Performance and Austrian racing car maker STARD, which started with the chassis E-Transit Custom Electric Trolleybut it has replaced just about everything else.

SuperVan 1994 was powered by Formula One V8.

The SuperVan features a composite bodywork with some design elements that echo the Ford GT race car, including a tapered greenhouse with a flowing bodywork and a large rear diffuser.

The SuperVan electric vehicle features a composite chassis designed with downforce that produces aerodynamic features.

It’s all backed by a steel frame, and the interior is stripped except for the driver controls and a large touchscreen like Including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning.

The SuperVan's electric cabin is equipped with a touchscreen control common to Ford's production electric cars.

The powertrain consists of four electric motors with a combined output of 1,973 hp (2,000 hp or metric horsepower), a 50 kWh battery pack and power controls that can handle high output scenarios, such as acceleration to 60 mph. In less than two seconds.

The SuperVan is powered by four electric motors with a combined power of 1,973 horsepower.

“We usher the SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000 PS of all-electric power for unparalleled excitement and unmistakable design inspired by the E-Transit Custom. But performance isn’t just about horsepower — SuperVan’s electric handling power means engineers can use the vehicle’s data in real time to improve their performance, just like top-tier racing cars,” said Mark Rashbrook, global manager for Ford Performance Motorsports.

SuperVan will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

SuperVan programming includes a variety of driving modes that modify its characteristics for track driving, drag racing, drifting, etc., and also includes a “tire clean” setting that locks the brakes at one end while the other does fatigue.

The Production version of E-Transit You can’t do that. It’s a rear-wheel drive truck with 266 horsepower and a driving range of 126 miles per charge starting at $51,880 in the US.

Gary Gastello is the Automotive Editor at FoxNews.com covering the automotive and racing industry

