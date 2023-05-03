Wild SpaceX video shows off the hottest reusable rocket return

SpaceX’s latest Falcon Heavy flight was historic in that it was the first fully expendable rocket mission, and it was also the first Falcon Heavy mission to include previously airborne demonstrations. As the new footage attests, the fiery return of these fairies was a sight to behold.

After several delays, the Falcon Heavy exploded From Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, April 30 at 8:26 p.m. ET. The triple-core rocket successfully deployed its primary payload, the ViaSat-3 Americas large-scale satellite, and two smaller satellites to geosynchronous orbit (GEO). .

K SpaceX’s continued success lies in its dedication to reuse – it’s a lot cheaper to restore and reuse your engines than it is to produce new ones for each launch. However, for this mission, none of the rocket’s three booster stages could be recovered, as they had ejected all of their fuel in an attempt to transfer payloads to the GEO. Having said that, SpaceX did make an attempt to restore the rocket’s fairing, so it wasn’t a completely consuming task.

Fairings are the part of a rocket that encases and protects payloads launched into space. SpaceX has recycled flybys before, but Sunday’s launch marked the first time it’s been done for the Falcon Heavy, A rocket that basically consists of three Falcon 9s linked together.

SpaceX’s newly released video of the ViaSat-3 mission shows separating the stage, starting the engine on the second stage, and discarding the fairings, which snapped in half and fell to the ground.

The second video provides a POV perspective of one of them free gift fall into the atmosphere. in tweetSpaceX said this mission’s re-entry “was the fastest, fastest we’ve ever attempted.” s Each, at 15 times the speed of sound, produced “a massive trail of plasma in its wake,” the company wrote.

Gift later deployed its parachute and crash-landed in the smooth waters of the Atlantic Ocean mushroom. The fairing salvage ship, named Doug (in honor of Crew Dragon Demo-2 astronaut Doug Hurley), he retrieved the gift far from Florida. this He was “ The farthest distance landing and recovery glide” yet is more than 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) from the launch site, which is “nearly a third of the way to Africa,” according to SpaceX.

It may be some time before the successor to the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX’s Starship, enters the company’s normal operations. Until then, this excellent heavy launch vehicle will undoubtedly continue to impress.

