Will a grocery store ever get developed at Ballina Heights?

Plans for a commercial venture at Ballina Heights are progressing, with landowners getting first discussions with council employees.

A progress software for a new grocery store was lodged by Woolworths in 2015, but that application was later on withdrawn.

Due to the fact then citizens have been campaigning for action.

In May possibly, Alan Veacock from the Cumbalum Residents’ Association inquired about the development of any negotiations for a procuring centre at Ballina Heights.

He stated he believed the predicament need to be “speedy tracked”.

And there has a short while ago been some movement on the problem.

The council’s director of scheduling and environmental overall health, Matthew Wood, said the proprietor of the present business zoned land at Ballina Heights experienced “indicated an intention to lodge a growth software for a business progress on the land”.

“There have been some original discussions with personnel but an software has not still been lodged,” he claimed.

“Specified this, we have not but noted further more to the council to day on the foundation we are awaiting even more facts from the land proprietor.”

