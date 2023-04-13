Will the JK Rowling controversy influence Trans? – Delivery time

Although author J.K. Rowling has come under fire during the pandemic for her comments on transgender issues, Warner Bros. has boldly stood by her side. Harry Potter And the architect of Wizarding World, in particular this morning, when it was officially announced that Warner Bros. Discovery was green-lighted. Harry Potter Max flow series.

A member of the media asked Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, if it was difficult for Max to attract talent to the series given her controversial comments.

Bloys bluntly replied, “I have no comment on that today.”

No, I don’t think this is the forum [to discuss that],” he said. “This is an online conversation, it’s obviously very nuanced and complex and it’s not something we’re going to have.”

“Our priority is what appears on screen,” Bloys added. “Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly positive and positive and it’s about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

As for how close the author is to the series, Bloys said, “[Rowling] You will participate. She is an executive producer on the show. Her insights will be helpful in this.”

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, met Rowling several times in the UK and was a champion in Harry Potter series. He even spoke out in support of her in the wake of the ongoing controversy.

He was asked about the parameters of Warner Bros. with a file Harry Potter Zaslav replied, to Rowling’s oversight, “We’re free to do whatever we want in some areas; in some areas we need to do it with JK, and in others we have the full capacity to go forward. That’s just a full deployment on Max’s platform.” Harry Potter, We still have the opportunity to develop its other properties.”

Author Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kinley Letts are executives with David Heyman currently in talks to do the same. Brontë Film and Television is producing with Warner Bros. Television.

Bloys said that looking for a viewer on Harry Potter, Start now.

“We were trying to be really close to the jacket,” Bloys said. “We didn’t go into the agencies. We had our own internal process where we were thinking about people but didn’t want to go out into the world. Now that the news is out, we’re going to start working with the Blair Partnership and we’re going to start going into business.”