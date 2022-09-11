William, Kate, Harry and Meghan put company above their differences | Queen Elizabeth II

Given the rumors of malice and rift, the unexpected Show unit The one-off “Fab Four” of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan was a major blow in ensuring focus during the coming days of patriotic morning He remains firmly attached to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the new King Charles III.

While the crowds outside Windsor Castle on Saturday were panting at surprise scene For the new Prince and Princess of Wales getting out of their car with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, no worries family divisions That would immediately spoil the Queen’s final farewell.

When the four of them looked at the mountain of flowers outside the castle, their body language was almost identical. The brothers stood solemnly, their heads bowed. Wives put their hands on their husbands’ backs in a show of gentle support.

They walked in silence, and Harry kept Meghan’s hand most of the time. There may not have been many conversations between the couples, but this was a moment for silent reflection, not chatting. And when it came to the assembled thanks and handshakes of the assembled well-wishers, the logistics kept them apart, with Wells working on one side and the Sussex family on the other.

but with the king warm words in First address To the nation, when he expressed “my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” the significance of this public gesture should not be underestimated.

And there was no need. William’s arrival at Balmoral with the Duke of York, Earl and Countess of Wessex, while Harry arrived alone about two hours after the Queen’s death was announced, did nothing to assuage reports of divisions between the two close brothers.

A source said that the decision to extend the olive branch was taken by the Council of Ministers Prince of Waleswho wished to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to accompany him and the Princess of Wales. He first discussed the matter with the King, who thought it was an important display of loneliness.

It was a call that Sussex, who were frankly in their criticism From the royal family and palace life, they were concerned to be accepted. This meant that the march was about 45 minutes late when they got ready.

Shortly before Windsor’s appearance, William had paid a touching tribute to “Grannie,” saying, “She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

Despite pressure on this topic, Buckingham Palace officials have not yet made it clear whether Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lillibetas a prince and princess with the title of His Royal Highness, because protocol usually allows for the descendants of the king.

according to line of succession Updated on the royal family website, although they ascend to sixth and seventh in line to the throne, they are still known as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Miss Queen’ nowadays.