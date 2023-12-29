Wink Martindale: Matthew Stafford should be an MVP candidate like Lamar Jackson

Especially after Monday's decisive win over the 49ers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the top contenders for this year's MVP award.

But one of the league's leading defensive coordinators believes the upcoming contending quarterback deserves attention, too.

Giants DC Wink Martindale said in his Thursday press conference that Rams QB Matthew Stafford should be part of the MVP conversation.

“I think Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame level and every team we've talked about here, every team is raving and attacking offensively. I think Matthew — I mean he's making throws, you just sit there and say, 'Wow,'” Martindale said. “From all the different arm angles, without the looks, all those things you hear about, you see him doing it and they're playing at a very high level.

Martindale added that Rams coach Sean McVay has committed to the running game, which has made the offense a “two-headed monster” when it comes to hitting people through the ground or the air.

“So, they put you in a dilemma of what you want to try to do and how you're going to try to do it, but Stafford is playing unrealistically,” Martindale said. “I mean he's a great football player, but I think he and Lamar [Jackson] Must be a good fit for an MVP candidate. This is the year he's having, and they've scored over 30 points a game since you've been talking about it [since their bye]”.

Since the Week 10 break, the Rams are 5-1 and have now put themselves in position to reach the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. While he missed one game this year with a thumb injury, Stafford completed 62 percent of his throws for 3,648 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We'll see how Stafford can add to those numbers on Sunday against New York.