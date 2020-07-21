Winn-Dixie, a Deep South supermarket chain, will involve masks after all

One by just one, America’s significant grocers are requiring purchasers to don face masks. Just one large holdout? Winn-Dixie, a Deep South supermarket chain. Final week, the business claimed mask mandates ended up a “highly charged issue” with its consumers, and a spokesman mentioned it didn’t want to place employees “in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict.” He had a place: Imagine about all these viral movies of enraged shoppers, charging via suppliers and wrestling retail staff, in defiance of polite requests. Then on Monday, right after President Trump tweeted a photograph of himself donning a mask and named them “patriotic,” the chain altered its thoughts. Why? The Washington Put up stated it was thanks to “customer feed-back.”