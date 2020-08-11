With Storefronts Suffering, Dunkin’ Gives Coffee Flavored Cereal In Supermarkets

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — As if 2020 was not odd sufficient, Dunkin’ is finding into the cereal match.

The Massachusetts-based mostly espresso and donuts empire is releasing two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most well-known espresso drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

The staff-up with Submit Buyer Models, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is anticipated to strike grocery cabinets later this thirty day period.

The corporations say Dunkin’ coffee concentrate is included to the cereal, which is made up of little crunchy spheres combined with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as substantially caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of espresso.

Reaction on social media has ranged from enthusiastic anticipation to horrified but intrigued.

Skeptics — and there are lots of — see an additional indication of the apocalypse when many others see redemption for an otherwise dreadful yr.

“I enjoy to faux like I’m not a die challenging New Englander but if I do not get to attempt the Dunkin’ donut cereal, I will certainly lose my intellect,” stated a person Twitter user.

Nevertheless others see a advertising opportunity missed.

A 10-year-old lady who not long ago style-examined the cereals for The Boston Globe prompt: “They ought to make a doughnut flavored cereal.”

To be guaranteed, the doughnut chain did consider just that. It launched a cereal line based on their preferred glazed and chocolate donuts in the 1980s that did not specifically consider off.

But the firm’s curiosity in trying to break into the industry once again is understandable: practically 65% of American older people consume espresso each and every working day and almost 90% of U.S. homes take in cereal, in accordance to Dunkin’.

The cereal energy comes as Dunkin’s brick-and-mortar retailers, like some others nationwide, have taken a strike throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The business not long ago declared plans to shut around 800 U.S. shops this yr, or about 8% of its U.S. spots, as a consequence.