Woman, 41, is raped in ‘horrifying incident’ in close proximity to Morrisons supermarket in Failsworth

A woman has been raped in a ‘horrifying incident,’ following being followed together a canal route in close proximity to a Morrisons supermarket in Bigger Manchester.

Police consider the target was attacked in a wooded location accessed by a close by footpath at all-around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

The suspect is imagined to have followed the sufferer for all-around 15 minutes as she walked together the canal route in the vicinity of to Morrisons grocery store in Failsworth.

The target, a 41-calendar year-aged lady, was attacked in a wooded region near a Morrisons grocery store in Failsworth, Better Manchester on Friday evening

The offender is described as a black person, who is in his late 20s or early 30s.

He is also described as obtaining an accent.

The female is currently being supported by specially trained officers and assistance companies.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, mentioned: ‘Clearly, this is a horrifying incident and we are supporting the target by means of this process.

‘Her welfare is certainly paramount to us and we will continue on to support her as ideal as we can.

Police feel the target was followed together a canal route in Failsworth for all around 15 minutes just before she was attacked

‘We are functioning really hard to trace the perpetrator of this vile crime and have a dedicated team of detectives subsequent every doable line of enquiry accessible to us.

‘This contains subsequent numerous forensic leads, as perfectly as discovering CCTV possibilities.

‘We would urge any one with any details to get in make contact with with us – most likely you saw something that didn’t feel rather right, or observed a man or woman fitting this description on Friday afternoon in close proximity to to the Failsworth and North Manchester areas.

‘If so, make sure you appear forward and converse with officers as a subject of urgency.’

Any one with data really should connect with law enforcement on 0161 8563 639, quoting incident 3074 of 11/07/20.

Experiences can also be designed anonymously to the unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.