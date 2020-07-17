Woman assaulted in Telford grocery store automobile park

Law enforcement are interesting for witnesses just after the driver of a automobile drove into a girl at a Telford supermarket motor vehicle park just before assaulting her.

The incident took area in the car park of Lidl in Hadley, Telford. Picture: Google Street See

The incident took location in the auto park of Lidl in Hadley on Tuesday 14 July.

Police say that at around 6.15pm the woman was assaulted by a person identified to her when he drove his automobile into her, colliding with her hip, before he then dragged her into the auto although psychically assaulting her.

Witness Attraction

It is considered there had been folks in the vehicle park at the time and a member of the public approached the victim.

Police are eager to discuss to them as we think they have info or footage that might aid with their investigation.

If you have any information please get in get hold of with Pc Sian Evans through 101 quoting reference 599 of 14 July.

Supporting Shropshire Stay…

