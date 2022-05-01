Woman detained after Orlando McDonald’s shooting

A woman is detained after an hours-long standoff at McDonald’s in Orlando

Woman in custody After a nearly six-hour standoff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Orlando, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at McDonald’s on the South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. They say the woman, who the sheriff’s office says is in her 30s, fired a gun from inside the restaurant and made threatening statements. The deputies responded with fire. No one is hurt. Enable all employees and customers to exit safely. The woman surrendered around 4:45 am and was taken into custody, and the three MPs involved are now on paid administrative leave as the investigation begins.

A woman is in custody after a nearly six-hour standoff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Orlando.

Representatives responded to an armed robbery call at McDonald’s on the South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. They say the woman, who the sheriff’s office says is in her 30s, fired a gun from inside the restaurant and made threatening statements.

The deputies responded with fire. No one is hurt. Enable all employees and customers to exit safely.

The woman surrendered around 4:45 AM and was taken into custody.

The three MPs involved are now on paid administrative leave as the investigation begins.