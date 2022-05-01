May 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cheryl Riley May 1, 2022 2 min read

It is 8:26. We’re still on top of the breaking news for you outside of Orlando. A woman is in custody this morning after confining herself inside a McDonald’s for over six hours until the shooting while internal investigators said they received a call about an armed Rober in the McDonald’s area in her vicinity 30 seconds shot inside. Until the fire bout return. No one was hurting the woman who gave up and got rid of what MacDonald offers about 4:45 a.m. This morning, the three delegates involved in this are on PD

Woman in custody After a nearly six-hour standoff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Orlando, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at McDonald’s on the South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. They say the woman, who the sheriff’s office says is in her 30s, fired a gun from inside the restaurant and made threatening statements. The deputies responded with fire. No one is hurt. Enable all employees and customers to exit safely. The woman surrendered around 4:45 am and was taken into custody, and the three MPs involved are now on paid administrative leave as the investigation begins.

Orlando, Florida –

