Woman’s innocent photo of supermarket shelf mocked as she misses X-rated detail

These days it seems anything can be made into a smutty joke or remark – even a pack of vegan sausages.

A woman took to social media recently to ask an innocent question about a packet of plant-based sausages she’d spotted in the supermarket.

The unnamed shopper from Australia posted a photo of the Beyond Meat item and asked if they were worth trying.

She simply wanted some advice on a potential purchase – but her post ended up sparking a rather unexpected conversation as people couldn’t help but notice a rather X-rated detail in the image that the woman had missed.



Many people that saw the post were amused as they thought the Beyond Sausages looked a lot like a certain male body part.

One person replied: “Vegan sausages … that was not my first thought when I saw them.”

Another said: “They’re willy nice.”

A third joked: “So you’re telling me I could have gone to the supermarket instead of getting with my ex?”

Others added that they’d probably never be able to look at sausages in the same way, or even eat them again, after seeing her photo.

It’s unclear whether or not she ended up buying the sausages after this.

This comes days after social media users were left cracking up over a rather raunchy property listing.

A one-bedroom apartment was put online for rent in New York and initially appeared very mundane.

However Reddit users claim that it had a very X-rated description when it first went up online.

The text shared on Reddit doesn’t appear on the real estate company’s website at present, so it’s unclear whether it was actually listed earlier by mistake or if it’s a fake post – either way it makes for a very entertaining read.

The post says: “HIDE & SEEK (adult style).

“A sexy king-sized one bedroom where you’ll find four, very large closets in which you can hide from your very naughty playmate.

“And should you be lucky enough to be found the two of you can retreat to the king-sized bedroom where you can both romp and play all night.

“Tired of playing with only the two of you? Well then, invite many more dutty guests to partake in communal games held in your stadium-sized living room.”

