Wonder Woman 3 Doesn’t Move On Like DC Films At A Crossroads – The Hollywood Reporter

Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. We might call it an identity crisis or a flashpoint. These titles from previous DC Comics event series aptly describe Warner Bros.’s state of affairs. DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially chaotic transitional period.

Slate cleaning is common when a new executive team is hired to run a studio or department but there is likely to be little precedent for how much Clorox James Gunn And the Peter Safran It can be sprayed while it is ready to be fired DC Studios and directing superhero films for the next half decade and beyond.

The duo have recently returned to Los Angeles from snowy Aspen, Colorado, huddled together in deep planning, and now like holy figures descending from a mountaintop, have a set of commandments or a DC Bible on hand. Or at least a business plan.

Next week, John and Safran are expected to meet with Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav. Discovery, which radically reshapes the media company and who I hired the duo in October To lead the newly launched Film & TV division. The couple will reveal to Zaslav a plan that is expected to define their vision. Although much of their plan, which insiders paint as still a work in progress and that yet to be approved, is being kept deep within the Batcave, details of several potential paths forward are trickling out. At least one path that was not followed was also revealed.

Multiple sources say Hollywood Reporter that Patty Jenkins“ Wonder Woman 3 It does not move forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.

Sources say Jenkins recently submitted her treatment, co-written with Geoff Johns, and that John and Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures co-presidents and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi, broke the news to the director, telling her that the project — as is — didn’t fit in. New plans (but still unfolding). Jenkins directed, co-wrote, and starred in the previous two films Gal Gadot It was released in 2017 and 2020. No decision has been made on the next steps.

And while costs aren’t a factor — insiders say DC Studios won’t have any onerous financial constraints — the studio could end up saving tens of millions of dollars by not making the third installment. According to sources, Gadot was on his way to getting $20 million in payday Wonder Woman 3 Whereas Jenkins would have earned $12 million. These numbers do not include any potential back rewards.

Warners had no comment.

It is not clear how any future Wonder Woman The movie, and Gadot’s portrayal of the hero, fit in with DC’s new plan. In a little head itching time, Gadot chirp Out of the blue, she thanked fans on Tuesday, saying she’s grateful to be allowed to play a heroine and role model, adding, “I can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” It wasn’t clear if the actress knew the project was being tipped toe or not.

The rest of DC’s roster is still in flux, or at least kept deep in Gunn’s utility belt pocket But there are many rumors and potential scenarios to consider ahead of next week’s meeting.

The first one that builds on shutdown Jenkins Wonder Woman 3is the closing curtain of the Snyderverse, and the heroes cast by director Zack Snyder Justice League. This one finds closure Man of Steel 2with Henry Cavill back, and he has no more AquamanFronted by Jason Momoa.

These characters are appearing flash, the much-anticipated time-travel adventure film set for release on June 16. Cavill filmed his cameo part in September. But sources say there’s been discussion within the studio about whether or not to keep the animation and whether its inclusion promises something the studio won’t have any plans to deliver.

A Warners insider warns that no plans have been finalized and that flash An unlocked image remains.

Cavill’s situation is more than a little sticky as the actor has made a cameo Black Adam, a DC-centric movie that was released in October. Monday after the movie opens, Cavill posted a video on Instagram where he declared, “I wanted to make it official—I’m back as Superman.”

And at that time, he was not wrong. Warner Bros. It is already developing a sequel for 2013 man of steel And actively meeting with writers. Andy Muschietti, who directed flash, even expressed interest in getting behind the camera for something that would bring a similar tone to the hopeful, heroic colors of the 1978 film directed by Richard Donner, which is considered a standard in comic book films. In fact, the current leadership team at Warner Bros Pictures – Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi – wanted another outing for the Snyderverse heroes, perhaps even getting another Justice League movie with these actors.

But that was before Jan and Safran began formulating their new plan (which is still in flux).

Also unlikely to be a sequel Black Adam. Despite the hype surrounding the film of unleashing a new angle of DC, much of it helmed by star Dwayne Johnson, the movie only made $385 million worldwide, and studio insiders say the film, which cost more than $190 million to produce (there are Two sources peg the actual cost at $230 million, excluding marketing), would be lucky to break even, even factoring in the additional revenue. Even if the film makes a small profit, any escalating costs inherent in the follow-up reduce the likelihood of a sequel.

Johnson had hoped to make his own piece of the DC pie, but multiple sources say his playing in the returning Cavill movie and his own involvement with DC may not endear him to the new administration. Both Johnson and Cavill are managed by Danny Garcia, who is also Johnson’s producing partner. Imagine Adam Profitable or not a wildfire is now being staged in public, with Johnson tweeting that the movie will catch fire More than 50 million dollars distance diverse The story said the movie would You lose more than 50 million dollars theatrically.

Meanwhile, Momoa could appear as a central figure in the new plans, according to several sources. In one scenario, the actor will end his days as an underwater hero with Arthur Curry lost city, scheduled for December 25, 2023, which will be the last film released by the previous regime. But it wouldn’t spell out the end of the actor’s involvement with DC, as sources say the actor will helm another movie or franchise. The character of Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter who chomps on a foul-mouthed cigar, is mentioned in connection with Momoa.

Whether or not Momoa plays everyone’s favorite Blastik, Lobo’s appearance as a rookie character early in the conversation could indicate the types of characters Gunn-Safran’s team may be focusing on. The character is quirky, anti-hero, and falls in line with Gunn’s specialty at taking weird and wonderful beats and flipping them into crowd-pleasing fare.

Part of the plan would entail a truly fresh start that doesn’t carry any baggage from any previous systems as it begins to reset how DC movies and shows are made. However, that does not take into account the potential success of films like Shazam! Wrath of the Gods (March 17, 2023), of which Safran is a producer, W.J blue beetle (August 18, 2023). Would that plan include moving forward without the actors inhabiting and recreating those characters even if those films prove to be huge hits at the box office?

Observers are convinced that the plan calls for an interconnected story universe and there are signs about the creation of a creative brain trust. Brain Trust may already be deliberating in some capacity as sources say that in recent weeks Safran has been meeting writers at his Los Angeles home trying to hone the presentation, gather feedback and ideas for the plan.

One part that Gunn-Safran’s agenda might not seem to touch, at least for the time being, is Matt Reeves’ Batman universe in which Robert Pattinson was dancing the cowl from the Caped Crusader. Reeves is writing the sequel to Batmanwhich opens March 4. The director is also overseeing the release of two Batman sequels of his film, including penguin.