Woody Allen retracts his claims, says he has no intention of retiring

After Spanish media reported over the weekend that Woody Allen had announced his retirement from the film industry to focus on writing, the director’s representatives retracted the reports.

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel,” Allen’s representative said in a statement to Variety.

“He said he was thinking about not making films because making films that are going straight or too fast to streaming platforms is not very fun for him, as he is a big lover of cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and he is very excited to be in Paris to shoot his new movie, which It will be fifty.”

Allen’s manager, John Burnham, confirmed the statement to NBC News and blamed the confusion on a “mistake in the Spanish press.”

While in Europe working on his fiftieth film, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia It reported that Allen said he intended to retire from filmmaking and devote more time to writing during his twilight years. His next movie is It takes place in Paris and will be filmed entirely in French In two weeks.

Allen described the film as being similar to Match Point in that it would be “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister”. He recently wrote his fifth collection of humorous works, “Zero Gravity,” which will be published on September 27 by Alianza in Spain. In the United States, it is published by Arcade and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Allen was shot more often in Europe as his support in the United States declined due to accusations of abuse. In 2020, the San Sebastian Film Festival opened with the “Rifkin Festival,” filmed in and around the city of San Sebastian. His connection with the Basque Country Capital Festival goes back to 2004 when he premiered “Melinda & Melinda” and in 2008 with the premiere of “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”.

Starring Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon, the “Rivkin Festival” takes place during the festival, the most important in the Spanish-speaking world.

He declared at the press conference marking the start of production for the film that he “never thought of retiring”. The Rifkin Festival was backed by the Spanish media giant Mediapro, which also backed two of Allen’s most successful films, “Vicky Christina Barcelona”, for which Penelope Cruz won her first Oscar, and “Midnight in Paris”.

Amazon Studios has suspended his previous film, “A Rainy Day in New York,” after Allen was accused of “sabotaging” the film’s future with his comments on the sexual assault accusations against him from his daughter Dylan Farrow. he is Amazon Studios sued for $68 millionalleging breach of contract. The dispute was later settled out of court.

Allen had trouble with publishing houses, too. Hachette canceled the publication of his memoirs,”nothing occasions” After employee protests, it was picked up by another publisher, Arcade.