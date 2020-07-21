Iron Blade Online

Woolworths grocery store launches Garlic Bread Hot Roast Rooster

It is a relatives favourite all around Australia, and now Woolworths has announced an remarkable addition to its Hot Roast Chicken assortment.

From Wednesday, July 22, the grocery store will be marketing a new Garlic Bread-seasoned wide variety.

The Woolworths Garlic Bread Seasoned Roast Chicken will be readily available from the Deli part for a particular price of $10.50.

Component of Woolies’ “Speciality Kitchen” range, the new incredibly hot roast chook attributes a garlic bread stuffing.

The wide variety is featured in Woolworths’ most current catalogue, which made available an introductory discount of $1.

In the Canstar Blue 2020 Grocery store Roast Hen evaluate, Woolworths’ incredibly hot chook scored four stars out of five for price for funds and 5 stars for freshness.

