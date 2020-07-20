Woolworths grocery store shopper’s disbelief immediately after obtaining bull clip in Chocolate Mud Birthday Drip Cake

A Woolworths buyer claims she is stunned following a bizarre find within a chocolate mud cake.

Belinda claims she identified a huge metallic bull clip in the centre of the Woolworths Chocolate Mud Birthday Drip Cake.

A Woolworths spokesperson has explained to 7News.com.au that the grocery store has launched an investigation.

Posting photos of the unsettling discovery on Fb, Belinda stated she was not delighted.

“Umm, what the heck?” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to me, listed here is a free bulldog clip for your difficulties! So upset and upset.”

Other social media users shared Belinda’s shock more than the discovery.

Belinda shared photos of the unsettling discover. Credit history: Fb

“How does that even happen?” requested 1. “What a disgrace.”

A Woolworths spokesperson has explained to 7News.com.au that Belinda’s come across appears to be an isolated incident.

“At Woolworths, we choose food items safety and good quality quite severely,” the spokesperson stated.

“We’ve noticed the customer’s report and we’re looking into the make a difference with our suppliers in line with founded strategies.

“We’re unaware of any other buyer reviews of a related character at this time.”

