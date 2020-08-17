Iron Blade Online

Woolworths Metro Supermarket North Strathfield, DFO Homebush on alert after coronavirus situation

NSW Health has issued a coronavirus inform for Woolworths Metro grocery store in North Strathfield and the DFO in Homebush.

The advice comes after a person who afterwards analyzed optimistic for COVID went browsing though infectious.

“Anyone who attended these venues at the pursuing dates and moments are considered to be everyday contacts, and must monitor for indicators and instantly get analyzed and isolate if indications come about, however delicate,” NSW Health said in a statement.

The dates and occasions of exposure are:

  • Woolworths Metro North Strathfield on Saturday, 8 August between 12.50pm and 1.15pm
  • DFO Homebush on Saturday 8 August involving 10:45am and 12pm

NSW noted seven new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total variety of situations in the condition to 3,768.

Of the 7 new scenarios reported, six were being locally obtained and a person was a traveller in lodge quarantine.

