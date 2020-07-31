Woolworths supermarket shopper’s disturbing discovery in Sizzling Roast Chicken

A Woolworths shopper has built an unsettling discovery in a Warm Roast Chicken purchased from the supermarket.

Sharing on Facebook, Canberra shopper Hayley was disturbed to find portion of her BBQ chook undercooked.

Images of the common Woolworths acquire show some of the meat and joints show up to be pink.

A Woolworths spokesperson has told 7Information.com.au the customer’s encounter is disappointing.

The agent extra that out of the countless numbers of hot roast chickens they cook dinner each working day this is an exceptionally rare incident.

The supermarket uses numerous protection checks and probes to guarantee its chickens are cooked correctly.

The chicken seems to be undercooked in pieces. Credit: Facebook

Hayley claimed she expected more from the grocery store.

“In my working experience, a roast hen is not meant to bleed or have translucent meat when cooked. Correctly,” Hayley wrote.

“Thank you for your endeavor to make me sick.”

The shopper extra that she “gagged” when she attempted to shred the meat.

Woolworths claims the shopper’s encounter is disappointing. Credit rating: Facebook

The Woolworths representative claimed the retailer was investigating the incident.

“We pleasure ourselves on furnishing higher high quality meat to our shoppers, so we’re dissatisfied to see this,” the spokesperson reported.

“If at any time our consumers are dissatisfied with the excellent of refreshing meat, we’d persuade them to get in touch with their nearby store to substitute or refund the merchandise.”