Woolworths supermarket shoppers furious over funds payment ban at chosen Metro outlets

Woolworths supermarket has announced a trial ban on money payments at chosen shops.

A indicator revealing the new coverage at a Woolworths Metro retail store has sparked anger on Fb.

The notice to all clients reads: “We have made some improvements to the way you can pay out in this store.

“Payments can now only be created by card. We no lengthier settle for income payments or give money out facilities.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this could cause.”

A Woolworths spokesperson has informed 7Information.com.au that the grocery store is trialling the new payment technique at 11 Metro CBD retailers in Melbourne and Sydney.

The indication, banning funds payments, has been criticised by some purchasers. Credit history: Fb

It’s considered these merchants normally entice on-the-go prospects who prefer cashless payment possibilities.

A signal revealing the new policy was shared by outraged shopper Vicky, who was quick to voice her disapproval.

“Really! What occurs to the aged that have no card or university kids that have no card? Is this even authorized?” she asked.

“No trouble discriminating versus people who like to offer with funds, which is what we’ve all done for centuries.”

File picture: Woolworths is trialling the new payment policy at 11 suppliers. File image. Credit: AAP

Other people agreed, with just one stating: “Cash is nonetheless lawful tender in Australia as far as I know. Really don’t acknowledge income. Don’t hope my company!”

Woolworths responds

A Woolworths spokesperson has advised 7Information.com.au it will be carefully monitoring the trial.

“We want Woolworths Metro to be the least complicated location to decide up your following food, major up your grocery store or obtain your future espresso,” the spokesperson reported.

“To aid make browsing as seamless as feasible for chaotic inner-metropolis clients we’re trialling card only transactions in a handful of Metro outlets in CBD areas. These suppliers have extremely several money transactions.

File picture: Woolworths is monitoring the demo at 11 Metro shops. Credit rating: JOEL CARRETT / AAPIMAGE

“Cash remains an significant payment solution for several of our shoppers and will proceed to be supplied as a payment kind in all Woolworths Supermarkets and the the greater part of our Metro suppliers.

“We will closely keep track of the feed-back from our shoppers as we trial this new supply.”

The outlets that have applied the new payment policy are:

VIC: Bourke St, Melbourne Central, Swanston St, Elizabeth St, Collins Sq., Very little Collins.

Bourke St, Melbourne Central, Swanston St, Elizabeth St, Collins Sq., Very little Collins. NSW: York Road, George Road, North Sydney, Manly, Strawberry Hills.

Enjoy down below: Supermarkets carry acquiring limitations