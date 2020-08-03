Woolworths to rework Melbourne supermarkets into on-line supply hubs

The supermarket big will temporarily close its Dandenong Plaza, Watergardens South and Mountain Gate stores from tomorrow at 7.45pm to fulfil on the web grocery deliveries until further more observe.
Woolworths stated the suppliers experienced been “diligently picked” to minimise the effect on shoppers. They had also been picked as there were being alternative shops inside of 5 kilometres.
There would be no impact on work opportunities as a consequence of the conversions.
“This week we will be converting a few of our Melbourne outlets to on line supply hubs to assistance satisfy this demand and help the most vulnerable in the group,” Woolworths Victorian Common Supervisor Andrew Corridor mentioned.
“It is an unsure time for lots of in Melbourne and this will ensure we have the shipping capacity to help the vital grocery needs of many a lot more consumers on-line.”