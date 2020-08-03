Woolworths to rework Melbourne supermarkets into on-line supply hubs

Woolworths will change a few Melbourne supermarkets into on the net shipping and delivery hubs as the town enters phase four lockdown these days.

The supermarket big will temporarily close its Dandenong Plaza, Watergardens South and Mountain Gate stores from tomorrow at 7.45pm to fulfil on the web grocery deliveries until further more observe.

Woolworths stated the suppliers experienced been “diligently picked” to minimise the effect on shoppers. They had also been picked as there were being alternative shops inside of 5 kilometres.

Woolworths Mountain Gate in Melbourne. (Google Maps)

There would be no impact on work opportunities as a consequence of the conversions.

“This week we will be converting a few of our Melbourne outlets to on line supply hubs to assistance satisfy this demand and help the most vulnerable in the group,” Woolworths Victorian Common Supervisor Andrew Corridor mentioned.