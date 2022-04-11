Wordle 296 April 11 Hints – Struggling to solve Wordle today? These clues will help | Games | entertainment

Monday may not be your favorite day of the week, but a new Wordle puzzle should at least make it more bearable. Despite suspicions that Wordle puzzles have become more difficult since the acquisition of The New York Times, the recent annoyances have been pretty straightforward. Wordle 296 is the equivalent of this trend, proving to be much more difficult than many April puzzles so far. If you need help solving a Wordle puzzle today, head down the page for a selection of spoiler-free tips and clues for Wordle 296 on April 11th. good luck.

First things first, let’s get down to the rules. In Wordle, players are given six chances to guess a different five-letter word each day. You will need to use the delete operation to reveal the correct answer.

For each guess, letter tiles will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, and your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 296 on April 11th…