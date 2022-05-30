May 30, 2022

Wordle 345 May 30 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Len Houle May 30, 2022 2 min read

Wordle fans have another puzzle to sink their teeth into, arguably harder than yesterday’s brain teaser. Thankfully, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of some spoiler-free tips for Wordle 345 on May 30th. Just head to the bottom of the page for some general tips and tricks, followed by our latest set of tips for Wordle 345. Good luck, because you’ll definitely need it.

Before we get to the clues, let’s quickly jump to the rules. In Wordle, players are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.

You will need to use the delete operation to reveal the correct answer, so pay close attention to the color of the squares.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 345 on May 30th…

General tips and advice about Wordle …

• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.

• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of ​​the answer.

• “RAISE” is a good word to start with, while “TOUCH” is a decent second guess.

• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…

Word 345 Hints and guides for May 30th…

1. Wordle 345 begins with the letter A.

2. Wordle 345 contains two vowels.

3. A character appears twice.

