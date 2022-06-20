Wordle 366 June 20 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

There’s a whole new Wordle puzzle to solve, and just in time for Monday morning. Wordle 366 is only published on June 20th, so you better get in quick if you want to maintain what I think is an impressive winning streak. Wordle 366 isn’t the most obscure word, but it’s challenging enough to take you down the wire. If you’re struggling with Wordle June 20, you’re in the right place, because Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free tips and clues for Wordle 366. Good luck!

A word game that has spawned a seemingly endless number of clones – some better than others – Wordle is a great game to play on the commute to work or during lunch.

The concept is very simple, challenging players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. To do this, you will need to use the delete operation to exclude the different characters.

If, for example, the square of letters turns gray after one of your guesses, you can conclude that this particular letter does not appear in the word of the day. If the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is in the word, not in the right place, while the green tile means that the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The goal is to solve each puzzle in the fewest number of guesses possible. You can then share your progress on social media, and show friends, family and random followers how smart you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. And since Wordle keeps track of your stats, failure means you lose your hard-earned streak – something you’ll be reminded of every time you log in.

If you want to avoid losing your streak, keep reading for the latest Wordle tips for the June 20 puzzle…