Wordle 371 Tips for June 25 Struggling with Wordle today? THESE CLUES WILL HELP | Games | entertainment

It’s hard to believe, but Wordle fans are currently making their way through Puzzle 371! Far from getting easier, it seems that the higher the number, the more difficult these Wordle puzzles will be. Thankfully, Express Online is back with more clues to help hardcore Wordle fans discover the answer. In fact, if you’re struggling with Wordle 371 on June 25, head down the page for a bunch of spoiler-free tips and clues. Good luck and God bless you!

A word game copied more times than schoolboy, Wordle is perfect for when you have ten minutes to spare and need to unwind.

The goal of the game is to find out a five-letter word in just six guesses. To do this, you will need to use the delete operation to exclude the different characters.

If, for example, the square of letters turns gray after one of your guesses, you can conclude that this particular letter does not appear in the word of the day. If the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is in the word, not in the right place, while the green tile means that the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The goal is to solve each puzzle in the fewest number of guesses possible. You can then share your progress on social media, and show friends, family and random followers how smart you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. And since Wordle keeps track of your stats, failure means you lose your hard-earned streak – something you’ll be reminded of every time you log in.

If you want to avoid losing your streak, keep reading for the latest Wordle tips for the June 25th puzzle…