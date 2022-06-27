June 27, 2022

Wordle 373 Jun 27 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP FIND AN ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Frank Tomlinson June 27, 2022 2 min read

If you are a fan of Wordle and have played since the early days, you have probably built a winning streak. If you want to keep your winning streak alive, you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has once again put together a bunch of spoiler-free tips to give you a helping hand. Wordle 373 is another tricky one, so head down the page for those very important clues for the June 27 puzzle. Good luck and God bless you!

Perfect to play over breakfast or during lunch break, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five-letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the color of the tiles turns green, then this means that the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, and displays the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose the winning streak you worked so hard to build.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 373 on June 27…

General tips and advice about Wordle …

• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.

• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of ​​the answer.

• “RAISE” is a good word to start with, while “TOUCH” is a decent second guess.

• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…

Wordle 373 Tips and Guides on June 27th…

1. Wordle 373 begins with the letter R.

2. Wordle 373 contains two vowels.

3. A character appears twice.

