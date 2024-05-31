Wordle is stuck in a legal dispute with a geographic show, Worldle

The owner of the popular online game Wordle is legally challenging a geography-based spinoff game called Worldle.

On the record, The New York Times, which He bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum In 2022, it accuses the company of almost the same name of “sowing confusion” and trying to capitalize on the “enormous goodwill” associated with its own brand.

But Worldle’s creator, software developer Kory McDonald, has vowed to respond on the grounds that there are many other games with similar titles.

“There’s a whole industry of [dot]“LE Games,” he told the BBC.

“Wordle is about words, Worldle is about the world, and Flaggle is about flags,” he noted.

The New York Times disagrees.

Worldle is “virtually identical in appearance, sound and meaning, and imparts the same commercial impression as… Wordle,” it says in its legal document.

The newspaper told the BBC that it had no further comment other than the content of its legal memorandum.