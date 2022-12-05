World Cup 2022 Schedule – Round of 16, Calendar, Match Schedule, Brackets

The 2022 World Cup schedule is set and this tournament in Qatar is an exciting one where the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the world.
Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 with several big shocks throughout the tournament, while Germany, Denmark and Belgium faltered in the group stage.
From the USMNT and England crashing out of their group to Lionel Messi guiding Argentina to qualification and Mexico just missing out on the group stage exit and amidst an abundance of upsets, there are plenty of exciting matches in the closing stages.
We now have the small matter of the Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Final to look forward to. Bring. He. She. on me.
Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Kick-off times in the knockout round: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET)
- Site: Qatar
Round of 16 schedule
Match 49 – Saturday 3 December: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Match 50 – Saturday 3 December: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Match 52 – Sunday 4 December: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium in Doha
Match 51 – Sunday 4 December: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Match 53 – Monday 5 December: Japan – Croatia (Preview) Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at 10 am
Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil – South Korea (Preview) – Stadium 974 Doha – 2:00 p.m
Match 55 – Tuesday 6 December: Morocco – Spain (Preview) – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium – 10 am
Match 56 – Tuesday 6 December: Portugal – Switzerland (Preview) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2:00 p.m
Quarterfinal table
Match 58 – Friday 9 December: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Al-Rayyan Stadium – 10 am.
Match 57 – Friday 9 December: Netherlands – Argentina – The Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10:00
Match 60 – Saturday 10 December: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10 am.
Match 59 – Saturday 10 December: Winner of Match 51 vs France – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Semi-final schedule
Match 61 – Tuesday 13th December: Winners of Match 57 vs Winners of Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Match 62 – Wednesday 14 December: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 2 pm
Determine the third position
Match 63 – Saturday 17 December: losers Match 61 with losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm.
ultimate
Match #64 – Sunday 18th December: Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 – The iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am.
Group stage results
Group A
Summary / Highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am
Summary / Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Summary: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Group B
Summary / Summary: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-3 England Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Group C
Summary / Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Summary: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Summary: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary/Summary: Argentina 2-0 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium
group d
Summary / Highlights: France 4-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Tunisia 1-0 France – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Group E
Conclusion/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary/Highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Group F
Summary / Summary: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am
Summary / Summary: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Croatia 0-0 Belgium Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary/highlights on Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Group G
Summary / Summary: Brazil 2-0 Serbia The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Summary: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974 Doha – 11 am
Summary / Summary: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha
group h
Summary/Summary: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Summary: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Summary: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary/Summary: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay South Stadium in Al Wakrah
