World Cup 2022 Schedule – Round of 16, Calendar, Match Schedule, Brackets

The 2022 World Cup schedule is set and this tournament in Qatar is an exciting one where the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the world.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 with several big shocks throughout the tournament, while Germany, Denmark and Belgium faltered in the group stage.

From the USMNT and England crashing out of their group to Lionel Messi guiding Argentina to qualification and Mexico just missing out on the group stage exit and amidst an abundance of upsets, there are plenty of exciting matches in the closing stages.

We now have the small matter of the Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Final to look forward to.

Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Kick-off times in the knockout round: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET)

10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET) Site: Qatar

Qatar Spanish language TV channels: Telemundo, Universo, peacock

Telemundo, Universo, flow In spanish: peacock (all matches 64)

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday 3 December: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Match 50 – Saturday 3 December: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Match 52 – Sunday 4 December: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Match 51 – Sunday 4 December: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Match 53 – Monday 5 December: Japan – Croatia (Preview) Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at 10 am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil – South Korea (Preview) – Stadium 974 Doha – 2:00 p.m

Match 55 – Tuesday 6 December: Morocco – Spain (Preview) – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium – 10 am

Match 56 – Tuesday 6 December: Portugal – Switzerland (Preview) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2:00 p.m

Quarterfinal table

Match 58 – Friday 9 December: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Al-Rayyan Stadium – 10 am.

Match 57 – Friday 9 December: Netherlands – Argentina – The Iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10:00

Match 60 – Saturday 10 December: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10 am.

Match 59 – Saturday 10 December: Winner of Match 51 vs France – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semi-final schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday 13th December: Winners of Match 57 vs Winners of Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday 14 December: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 2 pm

Determine the third position

Match 63 – Saturday 17 December: losers Match 61 with losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm.

ultimate

Match #64 – Sunday 18th December: Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 – The iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am.

Group stage results

Group A

Summary / Highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am

Summary / Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Summary: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Group B

Summary / Summary: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-3 England Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Group C

Summary / Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Summary: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Summary: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary/Summary: Argentina 2-0 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium

group d

Summary / Highlights: France 4-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Tunisia 1-0 France – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Group E

Conclusion/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary/Highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Group F

Summary / Summary: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am

Summary / Summary: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Croatia 0-0 Belgium Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary/highlights on Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Group G

Summary / Summary: Brazil 2-0 Serbia The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Summary: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974 Doha – 11 am

Summary / Summary: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha

group h

Summary/Summary: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Summary: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Summary: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary/Summary: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay South Stadium in Al Wakrah

