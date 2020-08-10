World wide grocery store large withdraws Toowoomba strategies

KAUFLAND has officially withdrawn its advancement application for a mammoth buying centre at 353-359 Anzac Ave, Harristown.

The fourth-major retailer in the environment announced options to open up a retail store in Toowoomba when it lodged a improvement application for the task just in excess of a year back.

Artist effect of what the Toowoomba Kaufland store would have seemed like.

But it all came unstuck when the business quickly scuttled its strategies to expand into Australia in January, pulling the pin on the 20 internet sites it experienced prepared to open throughout the place, including Toowoomba.

This week, Kaufland Australia manager of home growth Melissa McHugh wrote to Toowoomba Regional Council to withdraw its progress software.

Kaufland has also asked for a refund of its application costs.