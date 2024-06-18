Footballers talk about “zêxtremes”… so good for them.

You know all the good things (and that’s secondary) that I think about the crazy Popular Front’s economic plan.

However, this short video montage allows us to get a more nuanced view of these “Zetrêmists” that threaten us, so brutal.

Indeed, in some ways, especially with regard to the war against Ukraine and Russia, extremism is not where we would expect it to be.

As for the Israeli-Palestinian problem, if we put aside the unacceptable excesses of a certain part of the French left, doing everything to bring peace to the Middle East or Eastern Europe is important, but not ambitious. Doing so is precisely war terrorism. Many Israelis do not support the Prime Minister of Israel.

Macron, in these kinds of matters, displays a belligerence that is by no means moderate.

Nothing.

Macron is in a particularly dangerous form of extremism and extremism, and even more directly to the entire French people when he talks about the risk of war with Russia.

Charles Channott

