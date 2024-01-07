WoW players are demanding smaller raids throughout the Season of Discovery

One of the most notable new features in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is the 10-man raid adaptation of Blackfathom Deeps, and players want this experience to provide the formula moving forward.

Endgame raids like Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair are typically geared towards 40-man groups in the off-season version of Classic World of Warcraft. Although successfully completing these activities with 39 other people is one of the most amazing experiences in gaming, it comes with logistical difficulties.

In the first place, assembling a group of this size without a lot of matchmaking tools makes the prospect much more difficult. Additionally, the time required to carry out raids is very long, with many dedicating hours at a time to complete the entire round.

Now, some players have called for the first phase of WoW: Season of Discovery to start raiding becoming the norm moving forward in the game.

WoW players have found new joy in lower raid sizes

In a post on Redditone user shared how much he enjoyed the raid environment in Discovery Season, expressing his desire to see this continue into the later stages and into the endgame.

Specifically, the player cited the enjoyment they got from the increased responsibility of reducing party size as an important reason they wanted to see 10-man raids continue. The ease with which small groups can communicate compared to larger groups is another limiting factor.

Many respondents were quick to echo the OP's thoughts. “Me too,” said one of them. Small raids would fit perfectly in the spirit of SOD, IMO. 60 man raids have to be modified due to force creep anyway. So one can easily go with 10 to 20 players.

Another claimed that small groups would help solve ongoing issues related to GDKP raiding massive amounts of coins. They said: “If they did 40-man endgame raids, there would be GDKPs everywhere. Right now, you can easily get a few players together and clear the content. GDKP warlords are the only people outside of the guild who would organize them. 40-man would kill Small groups of friends playing together. 15-20 players max, please. 40 is very outdated.

Whatever Blizzard's specific plans are for the future of raiding in the later stages of WoW: Season of Discovery, it's likely that the spirit of experimentation will see more mods like Blackfathom Deeps.