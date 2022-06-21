WWE Raw Results, Summary, Scores: Carmella Wins a Raw Women’s Title Chance at Money in the Bank

With only weeks left until the Money in the Bank event, WWE did a lot of the heavy lifting during Monday night’s Raw. At the key moment, it was announced that Rhea Ripley did not receive medical clearance for her planned title challenge against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, leaving a large place to be filled.

Carmella will be the newly-presented woman, winning a killer five to start the show and cement her spot in the title match on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Another title match was added to Money in the Bank, with Bobby Lashley defeating Chad Gable, Otis and Theory in one night to earn the chance to win Theory’s United States title in the upcoming event.

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bianca Belair receives a new contender, Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair opened the show by announcing that Rhea Ripley had not received medical clearance for her match at Money in the Bank for the Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Belair then announced that Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka and Becky Lynch would compete later in the night for the title at Money in the Bank. This led to the expected display of interruptions by the women participating in the match.

Carmella Dave. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch via installation After hitting Morgan with a piercing blow. The win puts Carmella in the Raw Women’s Title match at Money in the Bank. Notably, Carmella was the inaugural winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank match, making the event something of her “branding show”.

Carmella was somewhat logical as an option to take on Belair here. Its presence isn’t necessary in a Money in the Bank ladder match and it’s legitimate enough given its history of creating a late alternate contender. Carmella’s title challenge isn’t likely to get anyone excited or bring the same sense of potential title change as Ripley, but sometimes you just need a patch to get past the hole left by the injury. That’s what Carmella is. B-grade

What else happened on WWE Raw?