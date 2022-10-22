WWE SmackDown summary and feedback (October 21, 2022): Newsflash, dummies

Logan Paul has been awarded the main event spot for this week’s episode of Friday night smackdown, and it’s still baffling the way they flip back and forth between this cuddly and heeled-up role-playing guy. He gets some cheers and yells in Ohio, then heeds the order to call the fans home the dolls.

I’m taking a hit here.

I’m going to say this to Paul – arguably as good a promotion as some of the people who get time on a mic on WWE TV every week. It’s almost surprising how comfortable he looks out there, and he did a pretty good job of building the idea that he could land a big punch and shock the world.

Then they worked into a corner where Ji Uso ran and attacked him from behind, then argued with Sami Zayn long enough to allow Paul to recover so he could deal one big blow to Ji, leaving him cold.

It served multiple purposes – it showed how Paul could win, even though it might happen, and gave us more of Sami and J’s inability to stay on the same page for 10 minutes longer. It wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected it to be, considering Roman Reigns wouldn’t be in the building.

I’m not quite on Ronda Rousey’s train thinking that he should win against Reigns and get the best treatment WWE can give him, but he’s winning me over so he doesn’t hate the idea of ​​sticking with something else after this. .

Did they actually get me on board the same match, Saudi or not? What about that.

That was kind of strange, wasn’t it?

Bray Wyatt cut a backstage promo continuing what he had been saying last week. He did this while the topic of his new entry was playing and it was incredibly distracting. It was so distracting, in fact, I couldn’t even hear what he was saying.

It’s White, so styling options like this are the norm, and I’m sure there is some in-depth explanation of doing that. But like simple TV, just a guy trying to get a message across, it just didn’t work for me.

I had to go back and listen again just to find out what he had to say.

What he said was that he was satisfied he was gone and did his own thing, but he is grateful that everyone brought him back. He knows what we’re trying to do, whatever that means, but it won’t work and he’ll do terrible things that he won’t regret because he’s “just a servant” who “would go where the circle takes me.”

what does that mean?

Who the hell knows!

This is the point, I think. More questions to be answered, somewhere down the line.

I’ll say this – White has a way of him that really draws you to him. The serious sound of his voice, his rhythm, his unique appearance. When he starts talking, I fall into a trance and want him to keep talking. That’s part of why the music is so distracting, and part of the reason it brings it back at all. The man is full of charisma. It’s like gravity, it brings everything in it.

Later in the show, we got a promo with the masked guy talking about lying and then the apparent introduction of a new person. We didn’t see much of anything, and only heard “hello”. So, Uncle Hody, I guess!

They also made another barcode, this led to a photocopy of a “psychological/psychological assessment” of White who said he had “refused to sign” and his history shows “difficulty showing remorse or empathy/conflict with social norms” and “ignoring or violating the rights of others”.

fun, huh?

all the rest

They opened this show with Sheamus to face Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match to keep The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes continues. The match was as good as expected, and Sami Zayn appeared once again making Solo’s character smash with his front row antics. BUTCH took an incredible piercing kick from outside over the announcer’s table. In the end, The Bloodline proved to be too much, and he ended up trying to injure Sheamus’ arm. It was treated as a big statement to the group. What this showed was as much as anything Sikoa could hang with their best. This guy has a big future star written on it.

Sonya Deville is back this week to battle Liv Morgan, who looked a bit like Harley Quinn with the eye makeup that made me think of Eric Dravin and now working as a dysfunctional character. She laughs but obviously isn’t happy and she just cares about getting the punishment taken out, even if it means being counted or disqualified or something else. She lost her title but she also lost her mind, don’t you see?!? He shouted to Deville to take her on a set of chairs placed in the ring in the distance crossing service that Morgan had lost.

They worked from a very good angle to take Omos against Braun Strowman. The MVP came out to say that Brown shouldn’t like it too much, considering he likes to call himself the “Beast of All Beasts” but should be careful to call on Omos because he’s a true giant. If he steps in, shows everyone how normal a Strowman can look, and then hits him, then what? It’s actually a compelling angle to this program. Then Omos came out, stood in the ring, and Strowman slowly walked towards him, explaining the fact that he had to look him in the eye. Holy shit! Omos then easily knocked him out of the ring, something Brown replied with a laugh and “Okay, big boy.” This kinda rules.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed to tell us that WWE masters aren’t happy with his attack on Carrion Cross and the repercussions could come if more bullshit happens. Having said that, they are booked for a match at Crown Jewel.

Damage CTRL retained the women’s tag team championship by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Schutzi in a rather tough match. It was a clean enough win that it didn’t leave much room for the second leg. Once again, the heroes are left without any real competitors.

Ronda Rousey told us in an interview that she opens up challenges only to prove she is the best, not to the ungrateful fans who have turned their backs on her. They don’t want the best to win, they want their candidates to win, and she doesn’t respect that. to hell with m. To hell with everyone. She’ll take the Open Challenge next week, when she wants, because she really wanted to get the hell out of Ohio. Her delivery still isn’t the best, especially when she’s trying to show disdain like that in an unnatural way. I’m not giving up on being gorgeous in this role just yet, though.

Legado del Fantasma got a behind-the-scenes clip telling us they’ve acquired Zelina Vega, which is why she’s there. She cut a promotional ad saying that they are head and shoulder above the rest. “We are nourished by tradition, heritage and culture.” Hit Row has been shown watching this, and he feels good and angry about it. B-Fab had an idea.

Rey Mysterio had a feud with GUNTHER that started aptly this week, being put in a match with Ludwig Kaiser and immediately felt what it was like to face the three. Fortunately, he’s a seasoned veteran who’s had a friend who’s been lying, cheating and stealing his way to victory and has been paying attention. He used these tactics not to win, but even on the field. A real good man. When it was a real 1v1 match, Rey came out on top, to the delight of the crowd. They probably did this more than anything else on the show. Still the Mysterio family ending like this in 2022 is something else.

This was an interesting enough show. Nothing great but not a bad way to spend your time.

Grade: C +

Your turn.