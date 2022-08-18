Xbox adds more classic Bethesda and Id Bangers to Game Pass

The Legend of the Elder Scrolls: Battle Battle screenshot : Bethesda

PC Game Pass users can now access more classic Bethesda and id Software games, including some older ones ancient scrolls Pop-ups and old school shooters, Such as Wolfenstein 3D. And that’s not all. Bethesda also offers some old games for free in the Microsoft Store on PC.

Announced earlier today as part of the start of QuakeConMicrosoft has expanded the PC Game Pass library to include five new titles. If you don’t remember, Microsoft bought Bethesda last year After the organizers agreed to the billion-dollar deal. So far, Microsoft can pump Game Pass full of old Bethesda games, which they continue to do today.

The list of PC Game Pass games added today includes some original classic games from Bethesda and the death Software ID developers. Here is the full list:

Wolfenstein 3D

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

earthquake 4

The Legend of the Elder Scrolls: Battle Battle

The Adventures of The Elder Scrolls: Redguard

While most of these games were pretty easy to buy and play on modern PCs before this news, it’s still nice to see more of Bethesda’s catalog and id Software making the leap to Game Pass. I wonder if we’ll see these games get ports to Xbox, but for now, these are only for Game Pass users on PC.

On top of the new titles added to Game Pass, Microsoft has also announced both The Sheikh’s Scrolls: Arena And the The Elder Scrolls: DaggerfallThe first and second entries in the fantasy RPG series will be free to download and play via the Microsoft Store on PC.

Confusingly, this doesn’t seem to extend to the Xbox App Store on PC, as when I searched for either title there, I got nothing. Only when I searched for games in the Microsoft Store I found them. Weird things!

Corporate mergers are the problem And the idea of ​​a few companies having everything is one that makes me really nervous about the future of media and popular culture. However, if Xbox and other companies are going to buy other companies, we might as well get some benefits before everything falls apart.