Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five additional games

Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Game Pass will be getting a price increase later this year, but that doesn’t mean the games won’t stop coming.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added games like Journey to the Savage Planet, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Neon White to the subscription service. Now, Microsoft is wrapping up July with five additional games, while also removing A Short Hike, Venba, and Train Sim 4.

The first two games are Magical Delicacy and Flock, both of which are available on cloud, consoles, and PC today. Magical Delicacy is a pixel art platformer that lets players cook delicious food using their own ingredients in a shop. Flock, on the other hand, is a co-op multiplayer game where players can collect flying creatures with their friends and soar across stunning landscapes.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be added to Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on July 18. The action-adventure RPG from Ashen developers follows a female warrior named Nor Vanek and her fox-like companion Enki as they embark on a journey to exact revenge on the gods.

Also on July 18, Dungeons of Hinterberg joins Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S as well. Players can explore the Austrian Alps and its dungeons as they solve puzzles and slay monsters.

Last but not least, Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be added on July 19 for cloud, consoles, and PC. Players follow warrior Soh and girl Yoshiro as they descend a mountain and purge demons. The gameplay is a unique blend of real-time strategy and tower defense that will make it a standout game in 2024. Read GameSpot’s preview of Kunitsu-Gami.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to join Game Pass soon, so it's likely Microsoft will announce that.