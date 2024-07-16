July 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five additional games

Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five additional games

Len Houle July 16, 2024 2 min read
Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five new games

GameSpot may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and from purchases made through links.

Good-bye

Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Game Pass will be getting a price increase later this year, but that doesn’t mean the games won’t stop coming.

Earlier this month, Microsoft added games like Journey to the Savage Planet, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Neon White to the subscription service. Now, Microsoft is wrapping up July with five additional games, while also removing A Short Hike, Venba, and Train Sim 4.

The first two games are Magical Delicacy and Flock, both of which are available on cloud, consoles, and PC today. Magical Delicacy is a pixel art platformer that lets players cook delicious food using their own ingredients in a shop. Flock, on the other hand, is a co-op multiplayer game where players can collect flying creatures with their friends and soar across stunning landscapes.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be added to Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on July 18. The action-adventure RPG from Ashen developers follows a female warrior named Nor Vanek and her fox-like companion Enki as they embark on a journey to exact revenge on the gods.

Also on July 18, Dungeons of Hinterberg joins Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S as well. Players can explore the Austrian Alps and its dungeons as they solve puzzles and slay monsters.

Last but not least, Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be added on July 19 for cloud, consoles, and PC. Players follow warrior Soh and girl Yoshiro as they descend a mountain and purge demons. The gameplay is a unique blend of real-time strategy and tower defense that will make it a standout game in 2024. Read GameSpot’s preview of Kunitsu-Gami.

Microsoft too It has been hinted that there will be another update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to join Game Pass soon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to join the subscription service, so it’s likely Microsoft will announce that.

See also  Microsoft accidentally released Windows 11 for unsupported PCs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Google no longer shows AI overview in search
2 min read

Google no longer shows AI overview in search

July 16, 2024 Len Houle
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals include $200 off MacBook Air M3
2 min read

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals include $200 off MacBook Air M3

July 15, 2024 Len Houle
The first image of BioShock 4 has appeared online.
2 min read

The first image of BioShock 4 has appeared online.

July 15, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

Netflix Orders Horror Series From The Duffer Brothers, Haley Z. Boston
2 min read

Netflix Orders Horror Series From The Duffer Brothers, Haley Z. Boston

July 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
James Webb Space Telescope images show the Penguin and Egg galaxies in more detail
2 min read

James Webb Space Telescope images show the Penguin and Egg galaxies in more detail

July 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
NFL Training Camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade From 49ers, Report Says
5 min read

NFL Training Camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade From 49ers, Report Says

July 16, 2024 Joy Love
Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five additional games
2 min read

Xbox Game Pass ends in July 2024 with five additional games

July 16, 2024 Len Houle