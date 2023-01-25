Xbox vs Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Xbox and Bethesda are set to host their first Developer_Direct on January 25th, and the pair have promised to reveal more about the future of The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and more.

IGN is relaying the broadcast, and as always, this watching guide will provide you with everything you need to know to watch the show today, including when it starts, a list of where to watch it with us, and what you can expect to see in the show.

Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023 start time

The upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct takes place on Wednesday, January 25th, and will start at 12pm PT / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT. If you live in Australia, that translates to January 26th at 7am Eastern Australian Summer Time.

Where to watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023

If you’re interested in watching the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct today, we’ll be hosting the broadcast here and across our many channels on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more. Here’s the full list of places you can watch the show with us:

What to expect in the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023

Xbox and Bethesda both said specifically that they can expect “updated information on Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.” One name notably missing from that list is Starfield, but Bethesda has bigger plans for this long-awaited title.

“To make time for a deep dive into Starfield at Bethesda Game Studios, a standalone show is in the works,” Xbox Wire staff wrote.

As for what fans can expect from the games expected out there, it all starts with The Elder Scrolls Online. Studio Director Matt Firor will discuss the 2023 main chapter update, including “the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable at ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update of the year.”

If that wasn’t enough for ESO, Developer_Direct will follow an ESO Chapter Reveal event that will delve deeper into all the new stuff coming to the game. If you are interested, you can also watch the ESO Chapter Revel Event at IGN’s YouTube.

Turn 10 Studios plans to share “more exciting new gameplay and details” for Forza Motorsport and Mojang Studios will offer “an inside look at the multiplayer PvP experience in Minecraft Legends.”

Finally, Arkane Austin will feature “several minutes of gameplay” from Redfall, and will include Single and Multiplayer gameplay and details on combat, customization, bosses, open world, and more.

For more information, check out our Developer_Direct predictions and be sure to check out the breakdown of everything you can expect from Microsoft in 2023.

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @tweet and on twitch.