Xi told Putin in a birthday call that China will support Russia in security

Speaking on his 69th birthday, Xi also pledged to deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

A separate statement from the Kremlin said the two leaders stressed that relations between their countries were “at an all-time high” and affirmed their commitment to “consistently deepen the comprehensive partnership.”

This call is believed to be the second time the two leaders have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine. They also spoke just days after Moscow launched what it insists it calls a “special military operation.”

China has also refrained from referring to Russia’s actions as an invasion and has agreed a fine line on the issue. She has portrayed herself as calling for peace and support for world order, while refusing to condemn Russia’s actions. It has also used its state media to mimic the Kremlin’s lines that blame the United States and NATO for the crisis.

