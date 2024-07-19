Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldable phones officially launched in China

Xiaomi Officially launched two brand new foldable phonesIncluding the company’s first-ever foldable device. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mi Flip are the latest high-end foldable devices to hit the Chinese market.

Building on the excellent work of the previous generation, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 improves the experience with a 6.56-inch external display and a 7.98-inch internal display. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, are HDR10+ certified, and are supported by Dolby Vision technology. It is an ultra-slim device at just 9.47mm thick when folded and 4.59mm when unfolded while weighing just 226 grams.

Despite its extreme thinness, Xiaomi touts its incredible durability with an updated hinge that can withstand up to 500,000 folds. Additionally, the Mix Fold 4 is the first to feature an IPX8 water and dust resistance rating, protecting the Mix Fold 4 from light splashes of water.

The internals consist of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12/16GB of RAM, 256/512/1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and a 5,100mAh internal battery. It supports 67W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging with supported devices.

The inner display now houses a 12MP under-display selfie camera, while the rear camera is a Leica-branded quad-camera setup. There’s a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP 3.2x telephoto lens, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Alongside the Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi has also officially unveiled the previously teased Mi Flip. The Chinese brand’s first-ever clamshell phone comes with a 4.01-inch external display and a 6.86-inch internal display. It weighs just 192 grams and measures 15.99mm thick when closed.







It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12/16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The internal battery capacity is 4,780mAh with 67W wired charging available via USB-C, but there is no mention of wireless charging.

The Mix Flip uses a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie camera built into the in-display notch. Like the Mix Fold 4, this system is also backed by Leica tuning with multiple camera modes available to play with and filters to apply.

These new devices come in black, white, blue, and a special composite fiber variant. The 12GB/256GB variant of the Mix Fold 4 starts at CNY 8,999 (~$1,237) while the 16GB/512GB model comes at CNY 9,999 (~$1,375). The 16GB/1TB configuration will cost CNY 10,999 (~$1,513).

The Xiaomi Mix Flip pricing model starts at CNY 5,999 (~$825) for the 12GB/256GB version. The 12GB/512GB version ships at CNY 6,499 (~$894) while the higher-end 16GB/1TB option comes at CNY 7,299 (~$1,004).

No information has been revealed about a possible global launch for the two phones, but we hope that Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip in more markets in the coming months.

