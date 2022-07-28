July 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Yankees Acquire Andrew Benintende - MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Acquire Andrew Benintende – MLB Trade Rumors

Joy Love July 28, 2022 3 min read

10:10 pm: Trade Yankees announced.

9:52 pm: In turn, Kansas City is gaining promotion prospects TJ SikkemaAnd the Chandler Champlain And the pick wayreports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link).

9:45 pm: The Royals will get three minor league players in return, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (on Twitter).

9:38 pm: The Yankees are set to get a defensive player Andrew Benintende From the royal family, YES Network’s Jack Carey reports (Twitter link). New York has been seeking an outdoor upgrade in recent weeks, and will fill the gap by landing one of the best rental bats on the market.

Benintendi has been one of the most visible commercial candidates in the game over the past few months. The Royals entered 2022 with competition designs, but they faltered at 16-32 through the end of May. That made Kansas City a potential seller clear to deadline, and an imminent free agent like Benintendi a strong candidate for a change of uniform.

New York adds a contact-oriented bat to its outdoor mix. Owning a .321/.389/.399 year-round, the Benintendi walks in at a solid 10.1% clip while only coming out on 13.5% of his trips to the plate. He’s only connected in three home runs, but Benintendi leads the bigs with 91 singles and 14 doubles. He didn’t look like the Homer 15-20 racket he had during his first seasons with the Red Sox, but he dialed in with 82.6% of his swings.

Benintendi’s high hit rate of 368 is supported on the ball level during gameplay. As a driving hitter who uses the entire field, he usually generates solid results on hit balls, although the Yankees are unlikely to expect their mark in 2022 to remain very high. Even if his BABIP dips close to his .325 career mark, his discipline on the plates and control on the bat should support a steady ratio on the base.

See also  Stanley Cup 2022 live updates: The Oilers face the Kings to close out the first round of the National Hockey League on Saturday

Benentende’s racquet-to-ball skills contrast sharply with the player he is likely to remove from the squad, Joey Gallo. The biggest pickup in New York this past summer, Gallo has struggled hard since landing in the Bronx. He’s a .160/.293/.371 hitter in 498 board appearances as a Yankee, making a whopping 38.4% clip over this stretch. Among the hitters who have appeared on the 200-plus plates this season, Gallo has the third-highest strike rate (38.1%) and the third-lowest contact rate on flips (62.2%).

The Yankees are now about to roll out Benintende, the MVP candidate Aaron Judge And the Aaron Hicks – Huge .333/ .471/ .593 streak this month after a slow start to the season — most days. Giancarlo Stanton He is the designated primary hitter, although he fell on the injured list yesterday. New York has already begun to cut back on gallo’s playing time while working in the hot weather Matt Carpenter In the outside corner mix, and tonight’s possession is the strongest signal yet that the Yankees are ready to get Gallo out of the mix altogether. It stands to reason that they would try to find a trader for him to trade before the next Tuesday deadline.

More is coming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Mike Rizzo discusses possible Juan Soto deal

July 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Drew Jones, Shield 1st Drag Appearance, was shot in the shoulder

July 27, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Sources say Liz Campage Sparks’ divorce featured a conflict from shirt number selection to fists in the movie room and in court

July 27, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

The author reveals who could be the villains in Prince Harry’s memoirs

July 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The first Mars samples will land on Earth in 2033

July 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Yankees Acquire Andrew Benintende – MLB Trade Rumors

July 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Now all Google Nest cameras can stream video to your TV

July 28, 2022 Len Houle