10:10 pm: Trade Yankees announced.

9:52 pm: In turn, Kansas City is gaining promotion prospects TJ SikkemaAnd the Chandler Champlain And the pick wayreports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link).

9:45 pm: The Royals will get three minor league players in return, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (on Twitter).

9:38 pm: The Yankees are set to get a defensive player Andrew Benintende From the royal family, YES Network’s Jack Carey reports (Twitter link). New York has been seeking an outdoor upgrade in recent weeks, and will fill the gap by landing one of the best rental bats on the market.

Benintendi has been one of the most visible commercial candidates in the game over the past few months. The Royals entered 2022 with competition designs, but they faltered at 16-32 through the end of May. That made Kansas City a potential seller clear to deadline, and an imminent free agent like Benintendi a strong candidate for a change of uniform.

New York adds a contact-oriented bat to its outdoor mix. Owning a .321/.389/.399 year-round, the Benintendi walks in at a solid 10.1% clip while only coming out on 13.5% of his trips to the plate. He’s only connected in three home runs, but Benintendi leads the bigs with 91 singles and 14 doubles. He didn’t look like the Homer 15-20 racket he had during his first seasons with the Red Sox, but he dialed in with 82.6% of his swings.

Benintendi’s high hit rate of 368 is supported on the ball level during gameplay. As a driving hitter who uses the entire field, he usually generates solid results on hit balls, although the Yankees are unlikely to expect their mark in 2022 to remain very high. Even if his BABIP dips close to his .325 career mark, his discipline on the plates and control on the bat should support a steady ratio on the base.

Benentende’s racquet-to-ball skills contrast sharply with the player he is likely to remove from the squad, Joey Gallo. The biggest pickup in New York this past summer, Gallo has struggled hard since landing in the Bronx. He’s a .160/.293/.371 hitter in 498 board appearances as a Yankee, making a whopping 38.4% clip over this stretch. Among the hitters who have appeared on the 200-plus plates this season, Gallo has the third-highest strike rate (38.1%) and the third-lowest contact rate on flips (62.2%).

The Yankees are now about to roll out Benintende, the MVP candidate Aaron Judge And the Aaron Hicks – Huge .333/ .471/ .593 streak this month after a slow start to the season — most days. Giancarlo Stanton He is the designated primary hitter, although he fell on the injured list yesterday. New York has already begun to cut back on gallo’s playing time while working in the hot weather Matt Carpenter In the outside corner mix, and tonight’s possession is the strongest signal yet that the Yankees are ready to get Gallo out of the mix altogether. It stands to reason that they would try to find a trader for him to trade before the next Tuesday deadline.

